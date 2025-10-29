Pauline Quirke's close friend shares devastating update on dementia battle - 'she's not ok'

The Birds of a Feather actress, Lesley Joseph, has given a devastating health update on her best friend, Pauline Quirke, who is suffering from dementia. Pauline, 65, was diagnosed with the disease in 2021, but the illness only became public knowledge when her husband Steve Sheen made an announcement in January this year.

Talking about how Pauline is doing, her Birds of a Feather co-star Lesley, 80, has admitted the actress is "not okay" in a recent conversation with Bella magazine at the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards. "Pauline is not too well after being diagnosed with dementia a while ago. She's not okay now. I haven't had time, but I'm going to go up and see her next week," Lesley told the publication.

Steve's emotional statement

Back in January, Steve shared a heartfelt statement explaining the state of his wife's health, adding that she has been an "inspiration through her work in the film and TV industry." He wrote: "It is with a heavy heart that I announce my wife Pauline's decision to step back from all professional and commercial duties due to her diagnosis of dementia in 2021. Pauline has been an inspiration through her work in the film and TV industry, her charity endeavours and as the founder of the very successful Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA).

Mr Sheen praised his wife's "talent, dedication, and vision". He said her drama academy had "touched countless lives and will continue to do so through the legacy of her work and through PQA where her vision and guidance has facilitated many young peoples' progression and interest in the arts and enhanced their self-confidence".

Pauline's close friends

Pauline starred alongside Loose Women star Linda Robson as on-screen sisters in Birds of a Feather. The series followed the lives of sisters Tracey and Sharon, who have to fend for themselves after their husbands are arrested for armed robbery. Speaking on the Loose Women Podcast, Linda told Jane Moore that she recently had a call from Pauline's son Charlie. She said: "Charlie rang me and said she's doing really really well at the moment. Sometimes she has down days, but at the moment she's quite up about everything. They said they got really excited when she said: 'Where's my mate Linda Robson?' I got quite emotional when he told me.

"[We've known each other] since we were 10 years old. She's always been an amazing actress and my best friend. 'Amazing things happened to us. When Birds of a Feather came out, we started getting invited to everything. We got VIP tickets for Stringfellows and all these different places, we couldn't believe our luck."