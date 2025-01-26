Linda Robson breaks silence on Pauline Quirke's dementia diagnosis: 'It breaks my heart'

Linda Robson has broken her silence on Pauline Quirke's dementia diagnosis. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the actress shared a carousel of photos from their 56 years of friendship.

Addressing fans, Linda, 66, said: "This will be the only time I speak on behalf of my best friend, Pauline.

"For the past three years, I've been in close contact with her husband, Steve, and have spent time with Pauline. It breaks my heart to see her endure such a terrible illness. Out of respect for her family and her privacy, I will not be discussing this matter further."

Among the comments, Linda's followers rallied around her in support. "Now that's what you call a true friend, sending lots of love," replied one. "Friends forever. #birdsofafeatherflocktogether," noted a second, referencing Linda and Pauline's stint on the beloved BBC sitcom.

© Shutterstock Earlier this week, Pauline Quirke's husband, Steve Sheen confirmed her dementia diagnosis

Linda – who first met Pauline when she was 10 years old – penned her statement five days after Pauline's husband, Steve Sheen, confirmed that his wife was retiring from acting and had resigned from "all professional and commercial duties".

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce my wife Pauline's decision to step back from all professional and commercial duties due to her diagnosis of dementia in 2021," he began.

"Pauline has been an inspiration through her work in the film and TV industry, her charity endeavours and as the founder of the very successful Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA).

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Pauline has officially retired from acting

"Her talent, dedication and vision have touched countless lives, and will continue to do so through the legacy of her work and through PQA where her vision and guidance has facilitated many young people's progression and interest in the arts, and enhanced their self-confidence.

Steve continued: "We kindly request privacy and understanding for Pauline and our family during this difficult period. For the time being, we will not be engaging in interviews or making further statements, since Pauline just wants to spend time with her family, children and grandchildren."

© Shutterstock Pauline pictured with her son Charlie

Pauline's son, Charlie, 30, has also addressed his mum's diagnosis on social media. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the actor shared a picture of the pair walking together and wrote: "Hi all, I just wanted to say a massive thank you to all of you for your messages of support, kind words about my beautiful mum and stories you have.

"We, as a family are very moved and touched by all of them, and they have put a smile on all of our faces. We appreciate each and everyone of you. Thank you."