Birds of a Feather star Pauline Quirke retires from acting after dementia diagnosis

Birds of a Feather star Pauline Quirke has stepped away from acting. Releasing a statement, Steve Sheen – Pauline's husband of 28 years – confirmed that she had resigned from "all professional and commercial duties" after receiving a dementia diagnosis.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce my wife Pauline's decision to step back from all professional and commercial duties due to her diagnosis of dementia in 2021," he began.

© Shutterstock Pauline Quirke with her husband Steve Sheen

"Pauline has been an inspiration through her work in the film and TV industry, her charity endeavours and as the founder of the very successful Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA).

"Her talent, dedication and vision have touched countless lives, and will continue to do so through the legacy of her work and through PQA where her vision and guidance has facilitated many young people's progression and interest in the arts, and enhanced their self-confidence.

© Shutterstock The actress has resigned from "all professional and commercial duties"

Steve continued: "We kindly request privacy and understanding for Pauline and our family during this difficult period. For the time being, we will not be engaging in interviews or making further statements, since Pauline just wants to spend time with her family, children and grandchildren."

Alongside Pauline's decision to retire, it has been noted that Pauline and her family have "pledged future support to Alzheimer's Research UK". The organisation announced that they will be working "to drive funds for research and awareness of dementia".

Hilary Evans-Newton, chief executive of Alzheimer's Research UK, said: "We are saddened to hear of Pauline's diagnosis and send our best wishes to her, Steve and the wider family.

© Shutterstock Pauline with her son Charlie

"The family should be praised for making the brave decision to make her diagnosis public, which will not only provide more freedom for them, but also raise such vital awareness of the condition.

"We're so grateful that Pauline and Steve have pledged to support our work when the time is right. We look forward to working with them to raise further awareness of dementia and funds for research."

© Shutterstock The TV icon made her last public appearance in 2023

Pauline, 65, has refrained from announcing her dementia diagnosis in recent years. A TV icon, the actress and comedian lent her talents to series including Birds of a Feather, Emmerdale and Broadchurch. Away from the cameras, she is a proud mum of two, having welcomed her son Charlie and daughter Emily with her husband, Steve.

Pauline made her last public appearance in 2023, where she was awarded an MBE for services to young people, entertainment and charity by Prince William.