Every person rumoured to brave the I'm a Celebrity jungle in 2025 – including a royal connection

The latest celebrity tipped for the iconic ITV show is actress, author and comedian Ruby Wax. According to The Sun, Ruby is in "advanced talks" to fly out to Australia for the reality series, and is set to bring "real gravitas" to this year's line-up.

Best known for starring as Shelley in the hit '80s sitcom Girls on Top, Ruby went on to become a comic interviewer on shows such as The Full Wax and Ruby Wax Meets…. Almost an American-style Louis Theroux, she also co-wrote Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley's BBC classic Absolutely Fabulous.

As well as her work in entertainment, Ruby has become a prominent mental health campaigner, speaking openly about her bipolar disorder and depression. She received an OBE in 2015 for her services to mental health. With her background in both comedy and campaigning, there's no doubt Ruby would tackle the jungle with her trademark gumption and resilience.