Every person rumoured to brave the I'm a Celebrity jungle in 2025 – including a royal connection

The clocks have officially gone back, which can only mean one thing: I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2025 is nearly upon us. With the dark evenings drawing in, the primetime TV listings seem endless right now – what with The Celebrity Traitors, Strictly Come Dancing, Married at First Sight and the upcoming Celebrity Race Across The World all vying for our attention. But in my opinion as HELLO!'s TV and Film Writer, nothing screams the lead-up to Christmas quite like the brilliant Ant and Dec gracing our screens from Down Under, putting celebrities through their paces with creepy crawlies and eating challenges galore. So, before the line-up is officially revealed, we've taken a look at who's rumoured to be braving the jungle this year…
Ruby Wax
The latest celebrity tipped for the iconic ITV show is actress, author and comedian Ruby Wax. According to The Sun, Ruby is in "advanced talks" to fly out to Australia for the reality series, and is set to bring "real gravitas" to this year's line-up.
Best known for starring as Shelley in the hit '80s sitcom Girls on Top, Ruby went on to become a comic interviewer on shows such as The Full Wax and Ruby Wax Meets…. Almost an American-style Louis Theroux, she also co-wrote Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley's BBC classic Absolutely Fabulous.
As well as her work in entertainment, Ruby has become a prominent mental health campaigner, speaking openly about her bipolar disorder and depression. She received an OBE in 2015 for her services to mental health. With her background in both comedy and campaigning, there's no doubt Ruby would tackle the jungle with her trademark gumption and resilience.
Vogue Williams
Another name reportedly in the mix is Irish model, podcaster and presenter Vogue Williams. If true, her casting would come 10 years after her husband, Spencer Matthews, entered the jungle. Spencer was due to star in the 2015 series, but left early after a medical decision was made following his admission of using steroids at the time.
After his exit, Spencer told the BBC: "It was a pill every day and that's just how I saw it. I was under the impression recreational use of steroids was fine, especially as they seem to be, very worryingly, readily available. I didn't actually believe I was doing anything wrong at the time." After leaving the jungle, Spencer expressed his sincere regret for his actions and travelled to Tanzania to help build a school there.
Vogue, who has been married to the Made in Chelsea star since 2018, would be a fantastic addition to the line-up. Not only is she a hilarious host on her podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me with comedian Joanne McNally, but her past success on Bear Grylls: Mission Survive proves she's not afraid of a challenge.
And if that weren't enough, Vogue also boasts a royal connection: her brother-in-law, James Matthews, is married to Pippa Middleton – the sister of Catherine, Princess of Wales.
Shona McGarty
Actress and singer Shona McGarty, best known as EastEnders' Whitney Dean, is another heavily rumoured contender.
According to The Sun, bosses have had their eye on Shona for a while, and since she left the BBC soap last year, now could be the perfect time for viewers to see the woman behind the character.
Nick Ferrari
LBC radio host and TV presenter Nick Ferrari is also said to be in talks. Known for his outspoken opinions on This Morning and as a presenter of Sky's debate show The Pledge, Nick's forthright style would certainly shake things up in camp.
He wouldn't be the only ITV personality to try his hand at reality TV this year – his This Morning colleague Ross King appeared on Strictly Come Dancing earlier in 2025, exiting in week two. Viewers can expect lively debates if Nick joins the mix, like the ones sparked by previous contestants such as Lady Colin Campbell, Janice Dickinson, Nigel Farage and Matt Hancock.
Aitch
One for the younger viewers, 25-year-old rapper Aitch (whose real name is Harrison James Armstrong) is another rumoured star. Known for hits like 'Taste (Make It Shake)', 'Baby' and 'Rain', as well as his viral Chicken Shop Date appearance with Amelia Dimoldenberg, Aitch's presence would bring a fresh energy to camp.
Interestingly, his tour schedule places him in Australia until early January – which fits perfectly with the show's filming dates. With his Mancunian charm and BRIT Award-winning status (he bagged the BRIT for British Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act in 2023), he'd likely be a hit with younger audiences.
Lisa Riley
Could Lisa Riley be swapping Emmerdale for the outback? The actress, who has played Mandy Dingle on and off since 1995, has reportedly been asked to take part "every year". According to the Daily Star, Lisa previously said she might consider it for a milestone birthday – and with her 50th just around the corner, 2025 could be the year she finally says yes.
A Strictly favourite from 2012, who finished fourth with the late pro dancer Robin Windsor, Lisa would undoubtedly bring warmth, humour and heart to the jungle.
Kelly Brook
Model, actress and Loose Women panellist Kelly Brook has long said she'd never do the show – famously telling reporters in 2018: "I can think of a million things I'd rather do. I'd rather go and work in my local pub."
However, The Sun reports that ITV bosses are hoping to change her mind with a big-money offer. If she does sign on, Kelly's sunny personality and natural screen presence would make for brilliant TV. Plus, her appearance on the second season of Celebrity Race Across the World with her husband, Jeremy Parisi, means she knows a thing or two about living without VIP treatment!
Tommy Fury
Finally, boxer and Love Island star Tommy Fury is another familiar name linked to the jungle. He was reportedly asked to join last year, but turned it down due to a boxing match. "I'm a Celeb is an amazing show and it's something I want to do in the future but at the end of the day I am what I am, I'm a fighter and I've been doing it since I was a kid," the younger brother of British heavyweight Tyson Fury told The Mirror at the time.
This summer, Tommy starred in his own BBC docuseries Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury., which saw him open up about his life and the impact his struggles with alcohol had on his relationship with TV personality and businesswoman Molly-Mae Hague.
"Having a drink is what cost me my entire family," he told the BBC. Molly and Tommy reconciled earlier this year, with Molly saying in her own docu-series, Molly-Mae: Behind It All: "We're back together. I don’t know what we are. I've not put my [engagement] ring back on yet just because I just don't feel quite ready."
If Tommy does sign up to I'm a Celeb, I wouldn't want to be the jungle facing off in that fight!
I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is set to return to ITV1 this November.