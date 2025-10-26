Vicky McClure promises 'utter Triggerverse gold' as Trigger Point explodes back on to screens for season 3

Vicky McClure is back and ready for action in another explosive season of ITV's high-tension crime thriller Trigger Point. Returning as bomb disposal expert Lana Washington, Vicky promises that the upcoming third season will deliver "utter Triggerverse gold" – with bigger stunts, deeper emotion and more suspense than ever. From the producer behind Vicky's other acclaimed series Line of Duty, the new season follows Lana and her team as they investigate a bomb threat that soon reveals itself to be part of a "sinister vendetta". Working alongside counter-terrorism forces, they must race against time to prevent another deadly explosion. Season three sees the return of Eric Shango, Nabil Elouahabi, Natalie Simpson and Maanuv Thiara, alongside guest star Jason Flemyng (Gemma Bovery, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels).

Speaking to press ahead of the season's release, Vicky reflected on the show's evolution: "It can go as far as we want it to go. With Chris Brandon, [the show's writer], at the helm – and the wonderful cast and team – the options are endless. We've just gone both feet in and said: 'Let's enjoy it and make it even more characterful, even more suspense-filled… just made it bigger.' And everyone was really game for it."

© ITV Vicky plays Lana Washingston What to expect from season 3 Season three sees Lana grappling with the emotional fallout of her past missions, which manifests into a trauma response. "We wanted to touch on PTSD – how that was for Lana – because it's so unique to everybody," Vicky explained. "We all know that she's lost a lot of people close to her throughout the series so far, there's no way that that's not going to have an effect on her.



© ITV Lana is forced to rely on her team more this season "She makes a lot of mistakes – that's the kind of the downfall of being the heroic sort of character," continued Vicky. "These couple of series, it's been nice because Lana's having to lean more on other people to realise: 'Actually, maybe I do need to admit that things aren't going so well.' And the hero never wants to admit that."

© ITV Championing new talent As executive producer, Vicky is equally passionate about using Trigger Point as a platform to open doors within the industry – especially for working-class and underrepresented creatives. According to Radio Times, she said: "I love to make a difference and I'm always trying to champion the working class, both on and off screen, so I'm really proud that we've been able to give out lots of opportunities to trainees on Trigger Point, giving people their first chance at being on set. Our industry really needs to improve in that regard because great talent is being missed." She stressed the importance platforming those voices. "To be able to produce that kind of story, you need to have lived experience, and if we don't have creatives that actually understand those worlds, then we're not going to be able to capture them authentically," she said.

© ITV Maanuv Thaiara plays DCI Amar Batra Behind the scenes of Trigger Point Behind the scenes, Vicky says the cast and crew have created something truly special. "All I want is a happy set – and that was the attitude absolutely every single person went into this job with," she said. "Usually departments stick with departments, but we just became one big department. Everything clicked, everybody got on – there were no egos, no fanning about. It was all about the work and having a nice time."

© ITV Vicky's suit is back – and lighter than before! The actor, who also plays DCI Kate Flemming in BBC's Line of Duty, credits the team's passion for keeping the series fresh and impactful. "We're moving with the times, playing with the toys and making sure it feels epic. We want people to feel like they're getting quality television – and it really is that." And yes, the iconic bomb suit returns – albeit in a slightly more wearable form. "This particular suit is a new one – lighter, but still [explicit] heavy!" she laughed. "I share the love with the bomb suit."

© ITV Eric Shango as Danny After nine months of filming, Vicky said she feels "fit as a fiddle" and full of pride. As for what viewers can look forward to? "You can expect your Sunday nights now to be filled with utter Triggerverse gold," she promised. "We've got some incredible new actors in the show. We're more connected than ever. The explosive moments are coming thick and fast. You'll see me running a lot, which is rare." She continued: "I'm really happy to brag about it, which is a rarity, but I feel like everyone's worked so hard and done such an amazing job. I want to shout about it and go: 'Yeah, I'm really proud of it. I'm really proud of what everyone's done.' I think we've made a banging show."



Trigger Point returns to ITV at 9pm on Sunday 26 October.