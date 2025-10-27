Viewers 'already hooked' after 'cracking' 1st episode of returning crime drama

ITV's hit crime thriller, Trigger Point, returned to our screens on Sunday night with its hotly anticipated third season, and viewers have wasted no time giving their verdict on social media. The London-set series, produced by Line of Duty boss Jed Mercurio's HTM Television, stars Vicky McClure as bomb disposal officer Lana Washington, who alongside her team of EXPOs, dedicate their careers to keeping the capital safe from explosive devices and terrorist threats.
Vicky McClure stars in the series
Why watch Trigger Point?
Trigger Point, which first aired in 2022, is a huge hit amongst viewers, and was the second most watched drama in 2024, after Mr Bates vs The Post Office. It's no surprise that the series has a dedicated fan base. Not only is the show executive produced by Jed Mercurio, the creative mind behind smash hit police drama Line of Duty, but the brilliant Vicky McClure, known for her roles in Line of Duty and This Is England, is known for her compelling performances. Plus, with plenty of explosions, high tension drama and complex characters, this action-packed procedural is a must-watch for fans of the genre. Keep reading to find out more.
Viewers are hooked on the new season
What have viewers said about season 3?
It's safe to say that viewers are hooked on the new season and have praised the opening episode as "cracking" and "intense". Taking to social media, one person penned: "Already hooked with the new series of #triggerpoint just started episode 2. Wish there were more that 6 episodes in a series tbh," while another added: "Damn, #TriggerPoint really said “hold my beer” while getting you hooked on series 3."
Meanwhile, other fans binge-watched the new series, with all six episodes available to stream on ITVX. One person wrote on X: "Series 3 of #TriggerPoint? Brilliant - potentially my fave so far. Excited to see what Series 4 brings," while another penned: "I've binged #TriggerPoint Outstanding series as always & as expected. Roll on series 4!"
Viewers will be pleased to know that the show has already been renewed for a fourth season. Leading star Vicky said of the news: "We're all buzzing ITV have such faith in this series to commission a fourth before the third has even aired. I love working with the team, we have a great time making the show and I cannot wait to continue Lana's journey on Trigger Point."
Season three sees Lana grappling with the trauma of her past missions
What is Trigger Point season 3 about?
Season three sees Lana Washington and her team "investigate a bomb threat that soon reveals itself to be the start of a sinister vendetta," according to the synopsis. "Someone is targeting individuals and demanding revenge. Working alongside the Police Counter Terrorism Unit, the Bomb Disposal Squad race against time to find the bomber before they claim their next victim."
On where we find Lana in the new episodes, leading star Vicky said the explosions officer is dealing with trauma from her past missions. "We wanted to touch on PTSD – how that was for Lana – because it's so unique to everybody," explained the actress. "We all know that she's lost a lot of people close to her throughout the series so far, there's no way that that's not going to have an effect on her. She makes a lot of mistakes – that's the kind of the downfall of being the heroic sort of character."
Vicky continued: "These couple of series, it's been nice because Lana's having to lean more on other people to realise: 'Actually, maybe I do need to admit that things aren't going so well.' And the hero never wants to admit that."
Jason Flemyng has joined the cast
Who stars in Trigger Point?
Vicky McClure once again reprises her role of Metropolitan Police explosives officer Lana Washington. She's joined by a number of other returning cast members, including Eric Shango (On The Edge), Nabil Elouahabi (Blue Lights), Natalie Simpson (North Sea Connection), Kerry Godliman (Whitstable Pearl) and Maanuv Thiara (DI Ray). Meanwhile, some new faces have joined the cast, including Mark Rowley (The Last Kingdom), who plays Lana's fellow 'EXPO' Rich Manning, and Jason Flemyng (Boiling Point).
Seasons one to three of Trigger Point are available to stream on ITVX.