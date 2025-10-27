Viewers 'already hooked' after 'cracking' 1st episode of returning crime drama

Viewers are hooked on the new season

It's safe to say that viewers are hooked on the new season and have praised the opening episode as "cracking" and "intense". Taking to social media, one person penned: "Already hooked with the new series of #triggerpoint just started episode 2. Wish there were more that 6 episodes in a series tbh," while another added: "Damn, #TriggerPoint really said “hold my beer” while getting you hooked on series 3."

Meanwhile, other fans binge-watched the new series, with all six episodes available to stream on ITVX. One person wrote on X: "Series 3 of #TriggerPoint? Brilliant - potentially my fave so far. Excited to see what Series 4 brings," while another penned: "I've binged #TriggerPoint Outstanding series as always & as expected. Roll on series 4!"

Viewers will be pleased to know that the show has already been renewed for a fourth season. Leading star Vicky said of the news: "We're all buzzing ITV have such faith in this series to commission a fourth before the third has even aired. I love working with the team, we have a great time making the show and I cannot wait to continue Lana's journey on Trigger Point."