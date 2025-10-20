'Twisty' 6-part detective drama hailed as 'brilliant' is your next TV binge

Calling all detective drama fans! Borderline, the latest gripping crime drama to hit ITV, arrived on ITV this month, and it could be worth adding to your watchlist. Penned by writer John Forte, known for his work on Cold Feet and Life Begins, and directed by Robert Quinn, whose previous work includes The Bay, the six-part series is a co-production between MGM+ and ITV, bringing together top talent from Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. It follows two clashing detectives who form an unlikely crime-fighting duo when a woman's body is found on the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Who doesn't love a mismatched detective duo? From the pairing of shy DS Dodds with the outgoing DCI Lauren McDonald in ITV's McDonald & Dodds, to the partnership between hardboiled ex-cop Frank Hathaway and his bubbly partner ex-hairdresser Lu Shakespeare in the cosy crime drama Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators, there's an endless list of much-loved shows about police detectives with clashing personalities. It's a tried and tested formula, and Borderline appears to be the latest gripping offering. If you're a fan of the genre, keep reading to find out more about the show.

© ITV Amy De Bhrún and Eoin Macken star in Borderline

What is Borderline about?

The series is billed as a "twisty crime thriller" which follows Philip Boyd, a "straitlaced" detective of North Ireland, who finds himself paired up with his "foul-mouthed Republic of Ireland counterpart", DI Aoife Regan. The synopsis continues: "Although neither are happy about the partnership, the two must put their personal and professional differences aside to solve the brutal cases of victims along the border."

© MARTIN MAGUIRE The series follows two clashing detectives who form an unlikely crime-fighting duo

Who stars in Borderline?

The series stars Eoin Macken and Amy De Bhrún. While Eoin, who plays Philip Boyd, is an Irish actor best known for roles in Merlin and La Brea, Amy De Bhrún, who portrays DI Aoife Regan, has starred in various stage and screen productions including Line of Duty.

Meanwhile, other cast members include Lochlann O'Mearain (Smother), Hugh O'Conor (The Fall), Charlotte Bradley (The Dry), Sophie Vavasseur (Vikings), Craig McGinlay (Blue Lights) and Amy Molloy (Say Nothing).

WATCH: Love shows with mismatched detectives? Try Shakespeare & Hathaway

What have viewers said about Borderline?

The series, which holds a respectable 6.7 score on IMDb, has been hailed as "brilliant" by viewers on social media, with many calling for a second season. One person wrote: "Great show, gripped from the start. Wasn't able to guess the ending," while another remarked: "Watching the first episode of borderline on ITV and it is brilliant. Hope the series gets another series." A third shared their hopes for more episodes, writing: "Wonderful show, hopefully season 2 is coming soon."

© MARTIN MAGUIRE The detectives work together to solve a murder case

How to watch Borderline

Viewers who love to binge-watch, you're in luck, as all six episodes of Borderline are available to stream on ITVX now. For those who prefer to savour their dramas and tune in live each week, the series is currently being aired on ITV1 on Fridays at 9pm. Episodes run approximately 50 minutes each. For international viewers, the show is available via MGM+ and select streaming platforms.