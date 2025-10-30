5 vampire shows you need to start binge-watching tonight

Spooky season is officially upon us, and with Halloween just hours away, nothing seems more fitting than cosying up on the sofa with a classic vampire show. I'll admit, ever since the clocks went back, I've been binge-watching the old Twilight Saga movies. And while watching Kristen Stewart's awkward Bella and Robert Pattinson's brooding Edward without the rose-tinted glasses of my 15-year-old self doesn't quite hit the same, that hasn't stopped me from diving headfirst into the world of blood-sucking creatures (with a side of werewolves, of course). So, if you're after a binge-worthy vampire series to sink your fangs into, here are six shows that we (and Rotten Tomatoes) have deemed worthy of your time.
Russell Tovey, Aidan Turner and Lenora Crichlow in Being Human
Being Human
Supernatural creatures? Check. A stellar cast? Check. Clever writing? Check. This BBC favourite covers all the bases. The show follows a vampire, a werewolf and a ghost who all share a flat while trying to navigate "normal" human life – think Fresh Meat but with a supernatural twist. Constantly at war with the dark forces that occupy their world, the trio must navigate trying to blend in with the realities of their own supernatural abilities.
You know you're in safe hands with series creator Toby Whithouse, who also wrote for Doctor Who and Channel 4's No Angels, and with a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, it's safe to say this one's a cult classic for a reason.
Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki in Supernatural
Supernatural
When it comes to long-running TV series, few shows have the same staying power as Supernatural. Across an epic 15 seasons, brothers Sam and Dean Winchester hit the road to follow in their father's footsteps – hunting down demons, ghosts, werewolves and, of course, the occasional vampire.
A synopsis reads: "After losing their mother to a supernatural force, the brothers were raised by their father as soldiers who track mysterious and demonic creatures. Violent memories and relationship-threatening secrets add additional burdens on Sam and Dean as they investigate all things that go bump in the night. As old tricks and tools are rendered useless and friends betray them, the brothers must rely on each other as they encounter new enemies."
Led by Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, the series currently boasts a 93% Rotten Tomatoes score, with one reviewer writing: "As shown in the final season, this was not a series that merely survived but creatively thrived until the very end."
Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode in A Discovery of Witches
A Discovery of Witches
If it's a compelling fantasy you're after, A Discovery of Witches is worth a watch. Starring Warm Bodies star Teresa Palmer and Dept. Q's Matthew Goode, the three-season show follows Diana Bishop, a historian and witch who discovers a bewitched manuscript that pulls her back into a world of magic. When vampire biochemist Matthew Clairmont offers to help, the pair must set aside centuries of mistrust between their species to protect the book and uncover its secrets.
Based on Deborah Harkness's All Souls trilogy, the show is worth watching for the forbidden slow-burn romance alone – and with an 87% Rotten Tomatoes score, it's a proven fan favourite.
You may also like
The Vampire Diaries/The Originals
Two for the price of one! It didn't seem fair to separate them, since The Originals is a spin-off that expands on The Vampire Diaries universe – but both are worthy of a binge in their own right.
The Vampire Diaries follows Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev), a recently orphaned human who is drawn to vampire Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley) – a student at her school – and his older, darker (and some may say sexier) brother Damon (Ian Somerhalder).
Meanwhile, The Originals is a spin-off following the family of vampire-werewolf hybrid Klaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan). The power-hungry family – made up of Klaus, Elijah and Rebekah – return to the city they helped forge, only to find Klaus's former apprentice, Marcel, is now in control.
Between the most torturous love triangle, ancient curses and centuries-old family feuds, both shows have everything you'd want from a vampire drama. And with some of the most loyal fandoms in TV history (The Vampire Diaries boasts an 86% Rotten Tomatoes score while The Originals has 84%), it's safe to say that Mystic Falls still has its bite.
Nicholas Brendon, Anthony Head, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Charisma Carpenter and Alyson Hannigan in Buffy The Vampire Slayer
Buffy The Vampire Slayer
You can't talk about vampire TV without mentioning the one that started it all. Buffy the Vampire Slayer remains the cult classic, giving fans seven unforgettable seasons of supernatural drama.
Based on the 1992 film, the show follows Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) – a Slayer chosen to destroy vampires and demons while juggling the perils of high school life.
With razor-sharp writing, a brilliant lead performance by Sarah and an ensemble of beloved characters, Buffy is just as watchable now as it was in the late '90s – and with an 85% critics' score and 92% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, its legacy still holds strong.
HELLO!'s website editor and Buffy mega-fan Kate Thomas said: "Buffy remains the pinnacle of all vampire shows. I was obsessed with the Slayer and her Scooby squad as a teen and when spooky season hits, nothing gives me more pleasure than rewatching my comfort show. The seven seasons are packed with adventure, advertisity, friendship and doomed romance. Whether you're team Angel or team Spike (always), Buffy walked so the Vampire Diaries could run – and all while wearing stylish yet affordable boots (if you know, you know)."