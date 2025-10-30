5 vampire shows you need to start binge-watching tonight

Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki in Supernatural

When it comes to long-running TV series, few shows have the same staying power as Supernatural. Across an epic 15 seasons, brothers Sam and Dean Winchester hit the road to follow in their father's footsteps – hunting down demons, ghosts, werewolves and, of course, the occasional vampire.

A synopsis reads: "After losing their mother to a supernatural force, the brothers were raised by their father as soldiers who track mysterious and demonic creatures. Violent memories and relationship-threatening secrets add additional burdens on Sam and Dean as they investigate all things that go bump in the night. As old tricks and tools are rendered useless and friends betray them, the brothers must rely on each other as they encounter new enemies."

Led by Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, the series currently boasts a 93% Rotten Tomatoes score, with one reviewer writing: "As shown in the final season, this was not a series that merely survived but creatively thrived until the very end."