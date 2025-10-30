Viewers 'completely hooked' after 1st episode of new thriller with Line of Duty star

The hotly anticipated thriller, Down Cemetery Road, has landed on Apple TV, and viewers are already hooked. The eight-part series is an adaptation of Slow Horses author Mick Herron's novel from the 'Zöe Boehm' book series and is penned by Slow Horses writer Morwenna Banks. It stars award-winning actors Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson as two women who become wrapped up in a complex conspiracy after a girl goes missing from a tight-knit Oxford community.

Intrigued? So am I. I've got high hopes for Down Cemetery Road. Slow Horses is one of the best espionage series I've seen in the last few years, and if Apple TV's latest thriller is anything like the Emmy Award-winning drama starring Gary Oldman, then sign me up. Award-winning mystery and thriller novelist Mick Herron is known for his twisty and intricately plotted stories, featuring sharp dialogue and a perfect blend of high-tension drama and humour, so viewers are in for a compelling watch. Before you get stuck into the first two episodes, which premiered on Wednesday, find out what viewers and critics have said about the show.

© Courtesy Of Apple Viewers have praised the first two episodes What are viewers saying about the show? It's safe to say viewers are hooked on the series after its first two episodes. Taking to X, one fan penned: "#DownCemeteryRoad looks to be another winner from Apple TV," while another is already looking forward to the next episode, writing: "After episode 2 I'm now invested in Down Cemetery Road. Can't wait to see next week's episode!!!" Meanwhile, a third viewer penned: "I've only seen one episode, but I'm already completely hooked," while another praised leading stars Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson's performances, adding: "Loved the first 2 episodes of #DownCemeteryRoad. Ruth Wilson and Emma Thompson are terrific and Oxford looks amazing. Can’t wait for next Wednesday. Another Mick Herron hit!"

WATCH: The trailer for Down Cemetery Road

© Apple TV The series follows two women who become embroiled in a complex conspiracy What is Down Cemetery Road about? The series centres on Sarah Trafford, a middle-class art conservationist, who becomes obsessed with uncovering the truth after a girl goes missing from her quiet, close-knit Oxford suburb. She enlists the help of private investigator Zoë Boehm, and the pair become embroiled in a complex conspiracy. The synopsis reads: "When a house explodes in a quiet Oxford suburb and a girl disappears in the aftermath, neighbour Sarah Trafford (Wilson) becomes obsessed with finding her and enlists the help of private investigator Zoë Boehm (Thompson). Zoë and Sarah suddenly find themselves in a complex conspiracy that reveals people long believed dead are still among the living, while the living are fast joining the dead." The series is directed by Natalie Bailey, whose previous credits include Bay of Fires and Audrey.

© Courtesy Of Apple Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson lead the cast Who else stars in the show? Starring alongside Emma Thompson (Love Actually, Sense and Sensibility) and Ruth Wilson (Luther, His Dark Materials) are Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Misfits), Tom Goodman-Hill (Baby Reindeer), Darren Boyd (Trying), Aiysha Hart (Line of Duty) and more. Read the full cast list here.

© Apple TV The series has been met with four and five star reviews What have TV critics said about Down Cemetery Road? The series has been met with four and five star reviews from critics, who have praised Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson's performances in the compelling detective drama. The Independent described their portrayals of Sarah and Zoe as "superb" in its four-star review, which hailed the show as a "labyrinthine, nervy and archly funny conspiracy thriller". Meanwhile, The Guardian awarded the "pacy, twisty thriller" five stars and praised Emma's performance as "magnificent".