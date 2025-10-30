Surprising stars who turned down Celebrity Traitors – from BAFTA winner to Apprentice star

If you're anything like us, you will have been obsessed with The Celebrity Traitors. The BBC show has managed to attract one of the best reality television casts of recent years, with the likes of Sir Stephen Fry, Tom Daley, Jonathan Ross, Celia Imrie, Clare Balding and Charlotte Church joining forces to play the ultimate mind game. Despite some of our favourite celebrities agreeing to be on the show, others sadly turned down the opportunity to head to the iconic Traitors Castle in the Highlands.

What makes a perfect Traitors cast?

Speaking ahead of the series, Mike Cotton, the creative director of unscripted shows at Studio Lambert and executive producer for The Traitors, opened up about the casting process. Speaking to the Playlist, he explained how some of the stars were chosen due to their existing connections to one another. "If you watch the British version of The Traitors, none of the cast know each other," he said.

"They all come in. Some of them have lied about who they are or hid that their son or their sisters are in the show as well. And what we've learned to do more in the US version is to embrace people's preconceived notions about one another, and embrace the different relationships that they have. And that's 100% a learning that we are taking through for that."

WATCH: See the teaser for Celebrity Traitors

Meet the stars who decided against being on the show…

1/ 5 © Getty Images for BAFTA Richard's intelligence would make him a great player Richard Osman Best-selling murder mystery author and presenter Richard Osman would have been the perfect fit for The Celebrity Traitors. Teaming up with Celia Imrie, who plays one of his characters in The Thursday Murder Club, the pair would have been a formidable team, but the 54-year-old opted not to appear. During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, he said: "I love Celebrity Traitors. I said I would only do it if I could be a Traitor. Only because I couldn't bear [it] if I was a Faithful, that thing where you go back to your room at night and you're just lying there. You know there's three people up in that tower, having a load of fun in cloaks and filming something. I'd just be lying there going, 'I could be murdered any second'. I wouldn't have that control. Obviously, they can't say, 'yes, you can be a Traitor'."

2/ 5 © David Fisher/Shutterstock Martin wanted to be on the show Martin Lewis Martin Lewis is known for helping people save money, but could he save himself on the show? Martin's intelligence means he'd be strong as both a Faithful or Traitor, but sadly fans were robbed of seeing him on the series due to scheduling conflicts. He confessed in a social media post: "I'm no Traitor, sadly. I've got FOMO looking at the Celebrity Traitors line-up. I was asked if I wanted to do it, but said no as I couldn't commit the time. I hadn't watched it then, but watched the last series after that and loved it. So now I feel a little gutted – though I still don't have the time. Sigh!" Hopefully he'll be there for series 2!

3/ 5 © Dave J Hogan/Getty Images The sibling duo would have been iconic! Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper The Traitors isn't a stranger to contestants having connections and we love the idea of sibling duo Daisy May Cooper and Charlie taking on the game together, especially if one of them ended up as a Traitor, like Armani and Maia in the third series of the civilian version. The duo were apparently cast, before reportedly dropping out weeks before casting in order to look after their young families.



4/ 5 © Getty Images Baroness Brady won't be appearing on the show Baroness Karren Brady She's known for being Lord Alan Sugar's right-hand woman on The Apprentice, but Baroness Karren Brady turned down the opportunity to step away from the boardroom and into the Traitors Castle. Speaking to the Metro back in January, she said: "I was asked and the answer was no." When asked about her reasons, she explained: "One, I've never seen it. Two, I don't have the time. I mean, I have a full-time job and The Apprentice is filmed just in my sweet spot in the summer when the football season is over, so I can just about fit it in. But that's it."