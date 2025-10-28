The Celebrity Traitors star issued with warning after accidentally revealing show secrets

The Celebrity Traitors star Jonathan Ross has been issued a warning by BBC producers after accidentally sharing behind-the-scenes secrets from the hit reality series. Last week, the broadcaster and self-confessed TV-lover spoke on the podcast he co-hosts with his daughter, Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross, where he discussed elements of the beloved BBC show that had been edited out. On the podcast, Jonathan – who is currently a Traitor alongside singer Cat Burns and comedian Alan Carr – and Honey (a writer and producer) "dive into everything from new cinema releases to binge-worthy TV shows and movies."

Protecting the integrity of the game

Speaking in a recent episode, Jonathan spoke of his experience on The Traitors spin-off, telling listeners: "It's nerve-wracking watching it for me. The round tables, of course, because a lot of stuff is edited out and I'm not allowed – I didn't realise, but I'm not allowed to talk about the stuff that's edited out, which I can understand why."

© BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry Celia Imrie, Jonathan Ross and Sir Stephen Fry

Acknowledging his slip-up, he continued: "When I started talking about it last week, they sent us all a kind of list saying, 'Just to remind you, these are the things in your contracts you're not allowed to talk about.' So I'll skirt around it as much as possible and not break any rules. But there's a fairly comprehensive list, and most of it I can see is to protect the integrity of the game as a viewing experience for people, so it makes perfect sense."

A BBC spokesperson told HELLO! they won't be commenting on this.

What did Jonathan say about The Celebrity Traitors?

In a previous episode, Jonathan had teased that several funny and dramatic moments had been left on the cutting-room floor. "There are so many funny things Alan Carr did and said, which I know already should have been the first episode, should have been the second episode," he said. "There's something that happens later on that I know should be in but isn't in. And it's like, there's this Alan Carr gold waiting out there to be spun into them."

© Channel 4 Jonathan Ross and his daughter, Honey, have also featured on Celebrity Gogglebox

Jonathan's Celebrity Traitors journey so far

Jonathan was chosen as one of host Claudia Winkleman's original Traitors in the very first episode. Since then, he's delivered TV gold alongside Cat and Alan, plotting "murders" in the famous Traitors turret and donning iconic outfits for the daily challenges.

© BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry Who will be next to leave the show?

After six gripping episodes, the series returns this week with 10 remaining contestants – three of whom are Traitors – battling it out to win the prize pot for their chosen charities. While it has not yet been revealed what charities the celebrities are playing for, they could win up to £100,000. In Wednesday's episode, Faithfuls Lucy Beaumont, Nick Mohammed and Kate Garraway are on the chopping block, as viewers find out who will be "murdered" next.

The Celebrity Traitors airs on BBC One on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9pm.