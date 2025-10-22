Celebrity Traitors fans convinced star has 'secret' role – and it could change the entire game

Celebrity Traitors has proven to be the perfect mid-week series, with fans flocking in their millions as 'Traitors' Alan Carr, Cat Burns and Jonathan Ross cause havoc in the castle. There have also been plenty of iconic moments from the series, from Olympic diver Tom Daley's scathing side-eye toward Kate Garraway, or Celia Imrie passing wind during a tense moment in a spooky cabin. However, eagle-eyed fans have started wondering whether the Thursday Murder Club actress might have a secret role in the game.
The show, and its civilian counterpart, are based on a party game, which has been called either Mafia or Werewolves. Much like Celebrity Traitors, day phases of the game are filled with interrogations and a banishment, while at night, the 'Traitors' plot a murder of one of the 'Faithful'. The show has so far followed a standard version of the game, but fans are now wondering if an additional role has been added into the mix.
Taking to Reddit, a fan wrote: "Celia is secretly a detective character. When she makes a correct guess at the round table (which she's done once so far, for Cat), Claudia surreptitiously responds to her with a wink. No wink means her guess isn't a Traitor. The existence of a detective in the game will be revealed to us sometime this coming week, then at some point later on to the Traitors."
Other evidence that the fan mentioned is how Celia has cast a vote for a different person at each of the Roundtables, with the star also not following the rest of the players when it came to her guesses; so far she's voted for Charlotte Church, Cat Burns and David Olusoga. They also highlighted how in the opening of the series, Claudia held a portrait of the 73-year-old actress and called her a "knockout" while potentially hinting at more to come.
The theory also mentioned how Celia had namedropped that she had been "snooping" during the show. "Celia talks with a smile about her 'investigations' ...and does exactly the same wink," they explained. "She's changed her guess every round table, which suggests she's fishing for confirmation. She's talked openly to everyone about snooping and sleuthing around (which may be her having fun with her role in plain sight)."
The Traitors has so far only focused on the basic roles from Mafia; however, in the third series, it did add an additional role. In the final, after winning the challenge, Francesca was awarded the power of the 'Seer', allowing her to find out whether another player was truly a Faithful or a Traitor. The twist added extra tension to the finale, with Francesca finding out that Charlotte was actually a Traitor.
In the party game, the Detective is a similar role to that of the Seer, who is able to investigate players and find out their true allegiances. As a long-time fan of the show, and as someone who has dabbled (fairly atrociously) in the party game, I think this would be an interesting twist to add to the game, and would also be quite an amusing nod to Celia's role in The Thursday Murder Club, in which she plays a wannabe detective. We can't wait to see how this plays out!
Who has been eliminated from The Celebrity Traitors?
Over the course of four episodes, the Faithful have lost six of their number, without catching any Traitors. And while there has been some suspicion thrown onto Jonathan Ross, there is still plenty of guessing going around with some wondering whether Line of Duty star Mark Bonnar is "overacting" when it comes to his emotional responses to banishments. The Faithful will be losing another of their number in tonight's episode as the Traitors speculated about 'murdering' Charlotte Church, Kate Garraway or David Olusuga. Scroll down to see who else has been eliminated…