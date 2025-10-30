Gayle King 'preparing to step down from CBS Mornings' after 14 years: report

After almost 15 years as the face of CBS Mornings, new reports claim that Gayle King is preparing to step down when her contract expires in May 2026. Amid sweeping cuts to CBS, which is being overhauled as part of the new Paramount Skydance regime, Variety alleges that Gayle, 70, is considering a move away from the program that she helped to create. HELLO! has contacted CBS for comment. "There have been no discussions with Gayle about her contract that runs through May 2026. She’s a truly valued part of CBS, and we look forward to engaging with her about the future," a statement from CBS given to Variety read.

Gayle joined CBS Mornings in 2011 alongside her then co-anchor Charlie Rose when it replaced the original iteration called The Early Show. Throughout the 2010s it grew its audience, even coming close to the ratings of NBC titan The Today Show. However, after Charlie was fired following multiple sexual harassment allegations in November 2017, viewership figures decreased; Gayle was joined on the morning desk by Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson in 2021, and Vladimir Duthiers in 2023.

The trade reports that CBS is keen to keep the acclaimed journalist within its news division, perhaps in a similar capacity to Norah O’Donnell, who anchored CBS Evening News before stepping down from that role in January 2025. She transitioned to a senior correspondent role for CBS News.

Paramount is in the process of letting go of dozens of staffers at CBS News and hundreds more across the larger company, whose corporate ownership recently moved from the Redstone family to the Ellisons who have "expressed a desire to move CBS News away from content they feel tilts too hard toward the liberal". Bari Weiss, a right-leaning journalist, was named editor in chief of CBS News in early October 2026.

© CBS via Getty Images Gayle has hosted the show for almost 15 years

At 70, Gayle is one of the more iconic figures in broadcasting, beginning her career at WJZ-TV in Baltimore, where she met Oprah Winfrey, an anchor for the station. Decades later, the pair remain best friends, and are often seen together on the red carpet or on vacation.

In July, she joined Oprah, Kris Jenner, and David Geffen on David's super-yacht in the Mediterranean. The star-studded crew traveled around Mallorca and the islands, and Gayle shared gorgeous pictures of their getaway.

© CBS via Getty Images Gayle alongside Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson in 2025

"Summer vacation in Spain," Gayle wrote in her caption, adding: "Great people, insane accommodations, beautiful hikes, and the most delicious food!" Kris commented: "The best trip ever love you Gayle!!!!!" as Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles added: "Have a ball," with a red heart emoji.

From 1982 to 1993, Gayle was married to attorney William Bumpus, and together they welcomed two children, daughter Kirby, and son, William Bumpus Jr.