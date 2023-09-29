Gayle King prepares for huge moment on CBS Mornings and it's happening soon

Gayle King has interviewed her fair share of celebrities throughout her celebrated career and on Friday she's adding another exciting chat to her long list.

The CBS Mornings star is sitting down for an exclusive conversation with someone she calls "one of the nicest guys on the planet" and viewers can expect some surprises from Gayle.

A sneak peek of what is to come is revealed in the video below and you won't believe what her guest did.

WATCH: Gayle King's interview with Ed Sheeran reveals he gate-crashed a fan's wedding

The man of the moment is Ed Sheeran, and he will appear on CBS Mornings on Friday 7-9a.m. ET.He's set to perform his new song, 'Magical' and he'll reveal what he really thinks about being called a “pop star” too.

It is never a dull moment on the popular show and last week it was Gayle's co-hosts, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson, who were the focus of a segment which got viewers talking.

The handsome duo had a makeover of epic proportions in a bid to "expand their fashion boundaries".

Gayle with her CBS Mornings co-hosts Nate Burleson and Tony Dokoupil

Tony and Nate - who are normally suited and booted for their hosting duties - were sent on a shopping trip to Macy's where they picked out a series of outfits for each other.

A rather questionable date-night look sparked massive reaction from fans who couldn't work out if they loved or hated Tony's Miami Vice appearance. He rocked white, tight pants, a white leather jacket and a bright, pink shirt.

© Rex/Shutterstock Gayle called Ed one of the nicest people on the planet

Nate added his own chain to his co-star's look and Tony made a confession that his wife wasn't keen on his ensemble. "She didn't love the overall look, but was very down for the chain," he told Gayle when he returned to the studio. "The chain is here to stay."

Gayle giggled at their interaction and appeared unable to decide if she liked Tony's look or not.

© CBS Mornings/Twitter A recent fashion segment left fans divided over Tony's date night look

Gayle has great chemistry with her colleagues, but recently surprised viewers when she took early leave from her desk at CBS Mornings to venture over to ABC and their Good Morning America studios.

The reason for her absence was quickly explained as she revealed she was leaving to attend her good friend, Robin Roberts' on-air bachelorette party.

Gayle recently celebrated Robin Roberts' wedding to Amber Laign

"Robin and I have shared countless memories since 1994," she mused. "Missing a party, especially this one, simply wasn't an option."

