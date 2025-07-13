Gayle King shares seaside photos of vacation with Oprah aboard $400 million yacht

Gayle King is doing summer right!

Over the weekend, the CBS Mornings host gave a glimpse into her latest vacation, which appears to be on none other than billionaire David Geffen's famed superyacht, the Rising Sun.

Gayle took to Instagram on Saturday, July 13, and shared a round of photos from her vacation, which her best friend Oprah Winfrey as well as Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner were also a part of.

© Instagram Gayle shared some stunning seaside photos

She first shared a photo of herself at sunset, wearing a dress that matched its colors, leaning on the edge of the boat, followed by a sweet snap of her, Oprah and Kris laying on oversized pillows on the floor.

The star-studded crew is traveling around Mallorca, and she next shared a photo of her in a lemon-themed dress as a smaller boat took them to a grotto, plus another pic of her and Oprah in the middle of a hike.

She then shared more photos of the vacation, including of David himself, as well as a photo of her posing in what appears to be Palma, the capital of Mallorca.

© Instagram She had a star-studded crew by her side

"Summer vacation in Spain," Gayle wrote in her caption, adding: "Great people, insane accommodations, beautiful hikes, and the most delicious food!"

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, though first Kris wrote: "The best trip ever love you Gayle!!!!!" as Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles added: "Have a ball," with a red heart emoji.

© Instagram David has a $8.7 billion net worth

Others followed suit with: "Looking fabulous," and: "Three divas," as well as: "The sun is showing out for you!" plus another also commented: "Living your best life!"

The superyacht Gayle, Oprah and Kris are presumably on is a 454 feet megayacht built in 2004 for former Oracle CEO Larry Ellison. David initially bought a half share of the yacht in late 2006, and has fully owned it since 2010. Among the vessel's whopping 82 rooms are a gym, a basketball court, a wine cellar and a movie theater.

© Instagram Oprah and Gayle have been friends for almost 50 years

David, who is originally from New York, has an eye-watering net worth of $8.7 billion, according to Forbes. He started his career in 1964 at the mailroom of talent agency William Morris before quickly becoming a talent agent, and in 1971, co-founded Asylum Records, which went on to sign artists such as Joni Mitchell, the Eagles, Linda Ronstadt, JD Souther and Warren Zevon. He has since also founded Geffen Records, Geffen Pictures, and most notably, DreamWorks.

He sits on #343 in Forbes list of billionaires for 2025, and per the outlet, he has both an impressive art and property collection, including a $54 million penthouse in the Upper East Side.