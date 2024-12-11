Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Today's Al Roker welcomes rival GMA hosts into beautiful home as networks celebrate seasonal crossover
Al Roker attends the Hudson River Park Friends 7th Annual Playground Committee Luncheon at Current at Chelsea Piers on March 03, 2023 in New York City.

The weatherman is happily married to Deborah Roberts

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Al Roker delighted fans in more ways than one on Tuesday when he opened the doors to his stunning NY home which was filled with famous faces. 

The star and his beloved wife, Deborah Roberts, hosted a star-studded holiday party and any rivalry with hosts of opposing TV networks was put aside. 

Al and Deborah — who is an anchor on ABC's 20/20 — were surrounded by the likes of GMA's Robin Roberts and Will Reeve and CBS Mornings Gayle King too. 

Al's Today co-hosts were in attendance too, with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager featuring in several photos from the party. 

Robin took to Instagram to thank Al and Deborah for their fabulous celebration and detailed her friendships with Hoda and Gayle. 

GMA, Today and CBS Mornings hosts united at Al Roker's party© Instagram/Robin Roberts
GMA, Today and CBS Mornings hosts united at Al Roker's party

"Oh what a night," she wrote. "Power couple @debrobertsabc and @alroker host such a wonderful holiday party in their beautiful home. 

"Chance to reunite with dear friends. I’ve known @gayleking from our days way back when we both worked and lived in CT. And I’ve known @hodakotb since she worked at the same tv station with my big sis @sallyann_roberts back in the day in #NOLA! Truly blessed to share this precious time together. Happy Holidays to all."

Hoda posted a photo featuring Dylan Dreyer and Willie Geist too. She said it was "such a fun night," and the joy was plastered on the smiling faces of her fellow guests. 

Al and Deborah had decorated their home to the nines with beautiful wreaths and fairy lights adorning the space. 

Deborah Roberts and Al Roker attend Citymeals On Wheels' 34th Annual Power Lunch at The Plaza Hotel on November 18, 2021© Getty
Al and Deborah have been together for 29 years

The couple have been married for 29 years and are as in love today as the first day they met. 

Deborah revealed Al is a romantic and opened up about their sweet romance to People magazine. 

Deborah and Al Roker celebrate their son Nick's birthday© Instagram
They've got a lovely family

"He does things like he sprinkles little love notes, little cards throughout my life," she said. "Sometimes there's a little card next to the coffee maker that might say something encouraging or sweet or impish or fun."

Even when she's not at home, Deborah is in Al's thoughts. "When I travel, I open my suitcase and I find one or two notes in there that he's slipped in, or in my purse. 'Have a great day. I'm thinking of you'," she explained. "Or an Emily Dickinson sonnet or something.

"And I'm just like, 'Oh my gosh.' It just touches me. And he thinks that way all the time. He's a real romantic." 

