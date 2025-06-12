Gayle King steps out in figure-hugging outfit picked out by CBS co-anchor — and he has great taste

Gayle King can rely on Nate Burleson for more than just help covering the news.

The CBS Mornings anchors have been co-hosts of the network's flagship morning show since September 2021, and are a trio alongside Tony Dokoupil, who joined the program in May 2019.

And as both Gayle and Nate, an honoree, stepped out this week in New York City for the Father's Day/Mother's Day Council's Father of the Year Award, the former revealed that her outfit was picked by none other than her co-host.

WATCH: Gayle King honors Nate Burleson at Father of the Year Awards

For the event, which HELLO! attended, Gayle, the host of the luncheon, wore a jersey, form-fitting red dress. Addressing the audience, Gayle was quick to say that she was in attendance "because of Nate Burleson" and further revealed: "He picked out my outfit."

"He's the fashionista of CBS Mornings," she said, before recounting how shortly after their morning broadcast, she went into his office to ask if he was changing for the event, and asked what dress she should wear.

However before Nate helped her pick a look, Gayle said he asked: "Are you going?" to which she reminded him: "I'm the emcee! I'm the emcee because of you, dude!"

© Getty Nate joined CBS in 2021

Later in the afternoon, Gayle reflected on when she was introduced to Nate, who she first saw on Extra and who impressed her with his "it factor."

She said: "He had that 'it' quality, and what really sent me over the edge about him, is that I was watching Extra, as I do, and there was a segment with Nate and his favorite daughter Mia, and they were interviewing Michelle Obama, or rather I should say, Mia was interviewing Michelle Obama."

He was initially subbing in for Tony

"The look on his face, he was so proud of her, and Mia was so prepared, and so good at the questions she was asking, and I just thought, 'God, he's so special.'"

Gayle noted she didn't know him at the time, but called him nonetheless to congratulate him on what a good job he had been doing since leaving the NFL and entering the entertainment space. Eventually, Nate began subbing in for Tony, who had gone on paternity leave, and Gayle further recalled what a "knock-out" Nate was at the job.

© CBS Photo Archive Gayle has been with CBS since 2012

"I remember saying, 'Can we keep him? Can we keep him? Does he have to go?'" she went on, adding: "Anyways, Nate became part of the team, and I think it has made us all better, since he has been part of the team."

© Getty Images Nate with his wife Atoya in 2023

Gayle further gushed of Nate: "What I love more than anything about Nate Burleson is how he feels about his family and his wife [Atoya Burleson]. I so love a man that is unabashedly the biggest cheerleader for his family."

Nate has been married to Atoya since 2003, and they share three kids, sons Nate Jr., 21, and Nehemiah, 19, and daughter Mia Pearl, who will be 15 next month.