WATCH: ITV issues I'm A Celebrity update with stomach-churning first look at new series

ITV has released the first-look trailer for the upcoming series of the hit jungle-set competition show I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, and it's got a brilliantly timed festive theme. The teaser leans into the concept that the show's arrival means Christmas is on the way, and features beloved presenting duo Ant and Dec in a pair of matching festive jumpers, adorned with spider, bug and gold star patterns that represent the show. In the trailer, Ant and Dec serve up a Christmas dinner in the style of the series' signature Bushtucker trials, the difficult physical and unconventional food-related challenges that have come to characterise the series. See the full trailer above…

In the 60-second trailer, the Geordie pair interrupt a family's Christmas celebrations to offer up plates filled with the food items often seen in Bushtucker trial challenges, and the family are showered in insects as they open their Christmas crackers.

Ant says: "It's the most wonderful time of the year… and it's about to get even better with the news that the new series of I'm A Celebrity… is just weeks away!", while Dec adds: "Yes, it's time to Ant and Dec the halls and clear your diaries, because we're coming back to your screens on 16th November!"

© ITV/Shutterstock Danny Jones won last year's series

This marks the 25th series of the hit competition show, which has been running since 2002. Last year's was won by McFly singer and guitarist Danny Jones, who participated alongside Coleen Rooney, Oti Mabuse and GK Barry. Rumours of this year's line-up have already begun to surface, including the names of Vogue Williams, Kelly Brook, rapper Aitch and Nick Ferrari being thrown around.

I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! returns to ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player on Sunday, 16 November.