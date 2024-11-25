I'm a Celebrity stars Ant and Dec issue 'serious' plea as sneak peek sees Ant yell at Dean

I'm a Celebrity's presenters Ant and Dec have opened up with a plea to viewers for future episodes - and we think that they might have a point!

Speaking on I'm a Celebrity's spin off show, Unpacked, Ant and Dec spoke frankly about their irritation that Dean McCullough had been selected to take on yet another trial despite other celebrities in the camp wanting to have a turn.

WATCH: Dean McCullough was chosen to do Jack and the Scream Stalk

The viewers vote for who they want to see take part in each trial, with Dean now taking on his sixth trial, so Ant and Dec did a plea to the camera to ask fans to vote for someone else to have a go. Ant said: "Let's all have a serious chat, I'm going to look directly at the camera here. I think it's good to see other faces down there.

"It's not a personal thing, it's not about Dean, it's about us just seeing different people down there. We want to see different people on the show being featured."

They listed some of the other people they'd like to see take on a trial, including Melvin Odoom and Oti Mabuse, saying: "We get this every year when someone gets voted multiple times and you just get to a point where you go, 'Who's still voting for Dean? I don't get it.'"

Dec agreed with his presenting partner, adding that they already know how Dean is going to react to the challenges and how he'll fair on the show, and that he wanted someone else to try things out.

© ITV/Shutterstock Dean McCullough on 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!'

In a sneak peek in the next episode, which airs on Monday night, Ant and Dec are trying to help out Dean during his Bush Tucker Trial, which sees him climb up to boxes filled with creepy crawlies - and stars. While trying to unscrew a star from one box, Dean says: "Don't tell me, don't tell me," but Ant has already started telling him that there are spiders in there.

After screaming, Ant shouted up at Dean, saying: "Come on Dean you can do it! Face your fears, face your fears!"

© ITV/Shutterstock Campmates with Ant and Dec

The latest episode also had fans talking about Jane Moore, who is known for appearing on Loose Women, was left disgruntled when she was given pot washing as a chore in camp, despite it being the only thing that she didn't want to do.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one person wrote: "Barry was so happy to be voted camp leader and Jane has completely killed his mood and FOR WHAT?! He doesn't even want the bed now," while another person added: "Get over yourself Jane. Everyone has to do a chore they haven't already done and there's nothing wrong with washing up!"