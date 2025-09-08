I'm a Celebrity faces major change with 'relentless twists' in exciting new spin-off

I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is set to make a thrilling return with a major shake-up bound to excite fans. In a surprise announcement made by hosts Ant and Dec, the beloved show will bring back an all-star cast for a brand-new spin-off in South Africa – promising even bigger trials and relentless twists when it hits ITV1 in 2026. But that's not where the surprises end – read on to find out the major change expected for the new all-star show…

Ant and Dec reveal the all-star spin-off

Taking to Instagram, the two hosts were seen standing in front of a beautiful mountain background as they announced the "big news" that a new spin-off was making its way onto screens in 2026. Not only will former campmates return for a fresh South African adventure, but for the first time ever, the finale will be broadcast live in the UK, with viewers at home deciding who takes the crown.

© Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publis Ant and Dec will return as hosts

"This time, there's a twist," said Ant, "because the finale will be coming to you live from the UK and you at home will pick the winner, who will become an I'm a Celebrity legend."

"So the viewers will pick the winner of I'm a Celebrity… Where do we get these mad ideas from?" joked Dec.

"Take it from me, everything is bigger here," promised Ant. "The challenges are bigger and the trials are definitely bigger. So make sure you join us for I'm a Celebrity South Africaaaaaa!"

What to expect from the All-Star Spin-Off

ITV confirmed that this second South African series will feature "a fresh group of returning campmates, spectacular locations within the South African landscape and some of the most epic and extreme trials in I'm a Celebrity history."

The official synopsis continues: "Campmates have already proved that they can survive the Australian jungle, but this is I'm A Celebrity… on a whole new level, it's where legends are made. The trials are tougher than ever and with that, so are the stakes. With relentless twists and turns, the campmates will never know what's coming next. They will be faced with challenges at every turn, quickly learning that with big decisions come even bigger consequences…

"An exciting new element for this second series of I'm A Celebrity… South Africa is that the public will have the power to decide who is crowned the ultimate legend 2026. After weeks of shocks, showdown and survival, viewers will be able to have their say and cast the final vote in a live grand final broadcast direct from London.

"The first series of I'm A Celebrity… South Africa saw the likes of Amir Khan, Gillian McKeith, Joe Swash and Carol Vorderman battle it out for survival. The celebrities faced their fears throughout the series in various trials and challenges, with Myleene Klass ultimately crowned the winner and named the first 'I'm A Celebrity… Legend."