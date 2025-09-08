Skip to main contentSkip to footer
I'm a Celebrity faces major change with 'relentless twists' in new spin-off
Subscribe
I'm a Celebrity faces major change with 'relentless twists' in new spin-off

I'm a Celebrity faces major change with 'relentless twists' in exciting new spin-off

The first series of I'm A Celebrity… South Africa saw jungle veterans Amir Khan, Gillian McKeith, Joe Swash and Carol Vorderman battle it out

Georgia Toffolo is crowned Queen of the Jungle by Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' TV Show, Series 17, Australia - 10 Dec 2017© James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock
Abby Allen
Abby AllenTV writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is set to make a thrilling return with a major shake-up bound to excite fans. In a surprise announcement made by hosts Ant and Dec, the beloved show will bring back an all-star cast for a brand-new spin-off in South Africa – promising even bigger trials and relentless twists when it hits ITV1 in 2026. But that's not where the surprises end – read on to find out the major change expected for the new all-star show… 

Ant and Dec reveal the all-star spin-off

Taking to Instagram, the two hosts were seen standing in front of a beautiful mountain background as they announced the "big news" that a new spin-off was making its way onto screens in 2026. Not only will former campmates return for a fresh South African adventure, but for the first time ever, the finale will be broadcast live in the UK, with viewers at home deciding who takes the crown.

Ant and Dec will return as hosts© Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publis
Ant and Dec will return as hosts

"This time, there's a twist," said Ant, "because the finale will be coming to you live from the UK and you at home will pick the winner, who will become an I'm a Celebrity legend."

"So the viewers will pick the winner of I'm a Celebrity… Where do we get these mad ideas from?" joked Dec. 

"Take it from me, everything is bigger here," promised Ant. "The challenges are bigger and the trials are definitely bigger. So make sure you join us for I'm  a Celebrity South Africaaaaaa!"

View post on Instagram
 

What to expect from the All-Star Spin-Off

ITV confirmed that this second South African series will feature "a fresh group of returning campmates, spectacular locations within the South African landscape and some of the most epic and extreme trials in I'm a Celebrity history."

The official synopsis continues: "Campmates have already proved that they can survive the Australian jungle, but this is I'm A Celebrity… on a whole new level, it's where legends are made. The trials are tougher than ever and with that, so are the stakes. With relentless twists and turns, the campmates will never know what's coming next. They will be faced with challenges at every turn, quickly learning that with big decisions come even bigger consequences…

View post on Instagram
 

"An exciting new element for this second series of I'm A Celebrity… South Africa is that the public will have the power to decide who is crowned the ultimate legend 2026. After weeks of shocks, showdown and survival, viewers will be able to have their say and cast the final vote in a live grand final broadcast direct from London. 

"The first series of I'm A Celebrity… South Africa saw the likes of Amir Khan, Gillian McKeith, Joe Swash and Carol Vorderman battle it out for survival. The celebrities faced their fears throughout the series in various trials and challenges, with Myleene Klass ultimately crowned the winner and named the first 'I'm A Celebrity… Legend."

Sign up to HELLO TV & Film for the week's top talking points and the lowdown on the latest releases

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More TV and Film
See more
Read More