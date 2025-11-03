Skip to main contentSkip to footer
From David Hartman to Robin Roberts, see the first-ever GMA hosts from the '70s to today's stars as show turns 50
The ABC News morning show is celebrating 50 years on the air, now hosted by Michael Strahan, George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts

David Hartman and Joan Lunden on Good Morning America; Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America© Shutterstock/Getty Images
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariSenior Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Happy 50th birthday, Good Morning America! The long-running ABC News morning show marks its 50th anniversary on November 3, 2025. The journey began on November 3, 1975 with David Hartman and Nancy Dussault, two established Broadway stars who were hired to deliver the morning news for a show that was conceived as a competitor to NBC's TODAY (which has been broadcasting for 73 years and counting). That pairing, which lasted for two years on its own, kept GMA going for the remaining five decades.

"I'm used to staying up very late from the theater, so it was quite a jolt," Nancy, now 89, said on GMA on the day of the 50th anniversary. "We went on the air about 10 days after I was hired. David had already been hired." David, now 90, himself added: "In terms of what we tried to do, and we looked forward to doing, [it] was just a flat-out privilege.

He continued: "To have the opportunity to try to bring information to people in the audience, our viewers, who could take some information away from our program, and put it to work in some kind of useful, productive way in their own personal lives, that was our goal. And that was our responsibility, to get information to our viewers that they could use in a useful way in their personal lives."

In honor of the show's milestone anniversary, take a walk down memory lane with us as we revisit all the anchors who've started off their day saying "Good morning, America," from the very first duo of 1975 to its current trio of hosts, Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos

New York, NY - 1975: David Hartman appearing on the ABC tv series 'Good Morning America'.© Getty Images

David Hartman

Co-anchor from 1975-1987

Nancy Dussault appearing on the ABC tv series 'Good Morning America'.© Getty Images

Nancy Dussault

Co-anchor from 1975-77

Sandy Hill appearing on ABC's 'Good Morning America', her first day / show.© Getty Images

Sandy Hill

Co-anchor from 1977-1980

GOOD MORNING AMERICA - 10/17/96 JOAN LUNDEN© Getty Images

Joan Lunden

Co-anchor from 1980-1997

Charles Gibson during The "Good Morning America" 2004 Summer Concert Series - Outkast at Bryant Park in New York City, New York, United States.© Getty Images

Charles Gibson

Co-anchor from 1987-1998, and again from 1999-2006

Olivia Newton-John, Lisa McRee appearing on 'Good Morning America' to discuss the re-release of 'Grease'.© Getty Images

Lisa McRee

Co-anchor from 1997-99

GOOD MORNING AMERICA - 11/19/15 - GMA continues its 40 for 40 Marathon, a 40-hour continuous broadcast across all Walt Disney Television via Getty Images News platforms in a livestream event, which culminates with a special 40th anniversary celebration on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, Thursday, Nov. 19 (7-9am, ET) on the Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network.© Getty Images

Kevin Newman

Co-anchor from 1998-99

ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer films a segment of "Good Morning America" at the Tower of London February 6, 2002 in London. "Good Morning America" was filming in London to mark Britains Queen Elizabeths 50th anniversary on the throne.© Getty Images

Diane Sawyer

Co-anchor from 1999-2009

GOOD MORNING AMERICA - Robin Roberts on "Good Morning America," 4/16/15, airing on the Walt Disney Television Network. © Getty Images

Robin Roberts

Co-anchor from 2005 onwards

GOOD MORNING AMERICA - George Stephanopoulos debuts as co-anchor of GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 12/14/09. GOOD MORNING AMERICA airs Monday-Friday (7:00am-9am, ET) on the Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network. GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS© Getty Images

George Stephanopoulos

Co-anchor from 2009 onwards

GOOD MORNING AMERICA - Coverage of GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 4/24/14, airing on the Walt Disney Television Network. MICHAEL STRAHAN© Getty Images

Michael Strahan

Co-anchor from 2016 onwards

