From David Hartman to Robin Roberts, see the first-ever GMA hosts from the '70s to today's stars as show turns 50

Happy 50th birthday, Good Morning America! The long-running ABC News morning show marks its 50th anniversary on November 3, 2025. The journey began on November 3, 1975 with David Hartman and Nancy Dussault, two established Broadway stars who were hired to deliver the morning news for a show that was conceived as a competitor to NBC's TODAY (which has been broadcasting for 73 years and counting). That pairing, which lasted for two years on its own, kept GMA going for the remaining five decades.

"I'm used to staying up very late from the theater, so it was quite a jolt," Nancy, now 89, said on GMA on the day of the 50th anniversary. "We went on the air about 10 days after I was hired. David had already been hired." David, now 90, himself added: "In terms of what we tried to do, and we looked forward to doing, [it] was just a flat-out privilege.

He continued: "To have the opportunity to try to bring information to people in the audience, our viewers, who could take some information away from our program, and put it to work in some kind of useful, productive way in their own personal lives, that was our goal. And that was our responsibility, to get information to our viewers that they could use in a useful way in their personal lives."

In honor of the show's milestone anniversary, take a walk down memory lane with us as we revisit all the anchors who've started off their day saying "Good morning, America," from the very first duo of 1975 to its current trio of hosts, Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos…

© Getty Images David Hartman Co-anchor from 1975-1987

© Getty Images Nancy Dussault Co-anchor from 1975-77

© Getty Images Sandy Hill Co-anchor from 1977-1980

© Getty Images Joan Lunden Co-anchor from 1980-1997

© Getty Images Charles Gibson Co-anchor from 1987-1998, and again from 1999-2006

© Getty Images Lisa McRee Co-anchor from 1997-99

© Getty Images Kevin Newman Co-anchor from 1998-99

© Getty Images Diane Sawyer Co-anchor from 1999-2009

© Getty Images Robin Roberts Co-anchor from 2005 onwards

© Getty Images George Stephanopoulos Co-anchor from 2009 onwards