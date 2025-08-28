GMA replaces all three beloved hosts as anchors go missing from show ahead of holiday weekend

Good Morning America has been co-hosted by the same trio - Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan for nine years - and far longer with Robin and George on board. But on August 28, viewers were in for a surprise when they switched on the ABC morning show to discover all three anchors were absent from the famous news desk. Instead, Deborah Roberts, Whit Johnson and Rachel Scott were sitting in their seats, along with Sam Champion - the resident meteorologist.

While it's not known where Michael is this week, Robin recently announced that she was going out on assignment, and that she wouldn't be back until after the Labor Day weekend. She shared footage of herself doing her morning prayer - something she does every weekday morning from her GMA dressing room - and wrote in the caption: "Good morning! With Glam Fam before we head out on assignment again. Not back in studio until after Labor Day. We miss you already! Before we see you in September (love that song!)we’d like to share with you our #tuesdaythoughts."

© GMA The main GMA anchors were nowhere to be seen on Thursday 28 August

© ABC George was working on Wednesday 27 August but Robin and Michael were both off

She will be taking part in an ABC special that airs on August 29, called Hurricane Katrina: 20 Years After The Storm, which will see her revisit the devastation 20 years on in her hometown Pass Christian, Mississippi.

George, meanwhile, seems to be in the Hamptons - where he has a vacation home. His wife Ali Wentworth shared an update from an evening out in East Hampton on Wednesday evening. The couple have had a busy summer, and recently dropped off their youngest daughter Harper back at college following their summer together.

© ABC The GMA anchors have been working all together since 2016

It's been a busy year for GMA, which saw the anchors wave goodbye to the famous Times Square location, and move into a new home in Hudson Square, along with the rest of the ABC shows.

The first day in their new studio was on Monday June 16, and the GMA anchors made sure to take viewers along for the ride. At the start of Monday's show, Robin said: "It's a big day, welcome to our new home," as George later added: "New day, new week, new home," and Michael then quipped: "It's a beautiful location in the city."

© ABC via Getty Images The anchors in their new GMA studio after moving from Times Square

The View was among the first of ABC's shows to move into their new 22-story building, the Robert A. Iger building, which opened last year after construction began around 2019. LIVE with Kelly and Mark also recently moved in, and during the daytime show ahead of the move, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos shared further details of the space, which sits on an entire city block and boasts 22 stories, with their show filmed on the 10th floor.

7 Hudson Square houses more than 5000 Disney and ABC employees, with Mark mentioning that some of the amenities include outdoor terraces, wellness centers, screening rooms, reading rooms, a bike room, showering facilities and nursing stations.