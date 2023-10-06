GMA's Lara Spencer and co-stars look unrecognizable in photos from early career – Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, more

'Good Morning America' has been a staple on 'ABC News' for years and has made household names of its anchors, including Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, Lara Spencer, and more.

While viewers may be familiar with the show's co-hosts now, some of them have been anchoring 'GMA' for over two decades – and they look so different from when they first joined the show. Take a look at some of 'GMA's' most beloved anchors at the start of their careers below…

Robin Roberts

© Getty Images Robin Roberts has been with 'GMA' since 2005

Robin Roberts, 62, has been a full-time member of the 'Good Morning America' team since 2005 when she joined Diane Sawyer and Charlie Gibson as co-anchor – but she was a contributing correspondent and newsreader on the show for several years prior.

After graduating from Southeastern Louisiana University, where she was a star on the basketball team, Robin used her sports knowledge to become an anchor for local TV and radio stations in several U.S. cities, including 'WDAM-TV' in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, 'WSMV-TV' in Nashville, Tennessee, and 'WAGA-TV' in Atlanta, Georgia.

In 1990, Robin joined 'ESPN' as a host of 'SportsCenter' and five years later she also began working at 'ABC News', where she contributed primarily as a featured reporter on 'GMA'. She left 'ESPN' in 2005 after she was promoted to co-anchor on 'GMA', and she has enjoyed a hugely successful career since.

In 2012, Robin won a Peabody Award after documenting her battle with breast cancer and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). In 2013, she was the recipient of the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYs, and in 2018 she was honored with the Radio Television Digital News Foundation's Lifetime Achievement Award and the National Association of Broadcasters Distinguished Service Award.

Michael Strahan

© Getty Images Michael Strahan joined 'GMA' full-time in 2016 after leaving 'Live with Kelly and Michael'

Before Michael Strahan was a beloved member of the 'GMA' team, he enjoyed a successful 15-year career in the NFL. The 51-year-old was a defensive end for the New York Giants and helped them win the Super Bowl in his final season in 2007 against the previously undefeated New England Patriots.

Following his retirement, Michael turned his attention to TV and became an analyst on 'Fox NFL Sunday', a position he still holds today. In 2012, he became a co-host of 'Live! with Kelly and Michael' alongside Kelly Ripa but left the show in 2016 – which "blindsided" Kelly – to join 'GMA' full-time after being a regular contributor on the morning show.

Alongside his role on 'GMA', the TV star also hosts ABC's hit primetime gameshow 'The $100,000 Pyramid'. He also has his own lifestyle brand which includes men's and boy's clothing, accessories, and skincare. He has enjoyed cameos in the hit films 'Magic Mike XXL' and 'Charlie’s Angels' (2019) and has won several Daytime Emmys alongside his 'GMA' co-stars.

George Stephanopoulos

© Getty Images George Stephanopoulos worked for the Clinton administration before joining 'GMA' in 2009

Before George Stephanopoulos, 62, joined Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan as co-anchor of 'Good Morning America' in 2009, he was Communications Director for the 1992 presidential campaign of Bill Clinton. He later became Senior Advisor to the president for policy and strategy before leaving the White House in 1996.

In 1997, he joined 'ABC News' as a political analyst on 'This Week', 'World News Tonight', and 'Good Morning America'. In 2002, he was named as host of 'This Week' before he was offered Diane Sawyer's role on 'GMA' in 2009 after she was named anchor of 'World News'.

In 2021, George and his wife, actress and podcaster Ali Wentworth, 58, founded the production company, BedBy8, which focuses on scripted TV projects, limited series, and documentaries. In 2023, it produced the critically acclaimed docuseries 'Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields.'

As well as his TV work, George has won three Emmys, a DuPont, three Murrow's, and two Cronkite Awards. He is also a New York Times bestseller for his political memoir, 'All Too Human'.

Ginger Zee

© Getty Images Ginger Zee was promoted to Chief Meteorologist on 'GMA' in 2013

Ginger Zee began her career at 'WLAV FM/ WXMI' in Grand Rapids, Michigan, before moving on to various outlets including 'WEYI NBC 25' in Flint, and 'WOOD-TV' in Grand Rapids. From 2006-2011, the 42-year-old was a meteorologist at NBC station 'WMAQ-Channel 5' in Chicago, Illinois.

In 2011, Ginger joined 'Good Morning America Weekend' before being named Chief Meteorologist for 'Good Morning America' and Weather Editor for 'ABC News' in 2013.

Away from 'GMA', the mom-of-two – who has been open about her struggles with anorexia, narcolepsy, and depression – voices Dr. Zephyr Skye, the storm-chasing alien on Disney Junior's 'Miles from Tomorrowland'. She also stars in DIY Network's 'Renovation Realities: Ben & Ginger' alongside her husband, Ben Aaron.

Lara Spencer

© Getty Images Lara Spencer first joined 'GMA' in 1999 as a national correspondent

Lara Spencer was promoted to co-host on 'Good Morning America' in 2014 after joining the show in 1999. After five years as a national correspondent, she left to host 'The Insider' on CBS, before returning to 'GMA' in 2011 as a lifestyle anchor.

The 54-year-old began her career at CBS affiliate 'WDEF-TV' in Chattanooga, Tennessee, before joining 'News 12 Long Island'. She then became an anchor on the 3 a.m. newscast for 'WABC-TV' before becoming a member of the ABC family.

Lara is also the creator and host of HGTV's Emmy Award-winning 'Flea Market Flip' and 'Everything But the House'. She has also written two New York Times Bestselling books, 'I Brake for Yard Sales' and 'Flea Market Fabulous'.

Amy Robach

© Getty Images Amy Robach joined 'GMA' in 2012 before she was fired in 2023

Amy Robach might have been fired from her role on 'GMA' and 'GMA3: What You Need to Know' in 2023 after her relationship with former co-anchor, T.J. Holmes came to light, but she was an 'ABC News' staple for years.

The 50-year-old started as a contributor for 'Good Morning America' in 2012 and then became a news anchor in 2014. In 2018, she was named as co-anchor of '20/20' alongside David Muir until her dismissal in 2023.

In March 2020, Amy hosted 'Pandemic: What You Need to Know', a show created in response to COVID-19, which became 'GMA3: What You Need to Know', which Amy co-hosted until December 2022.

Since leaving 'ABC News' earlier this year, Amy remained largely out of the spotlight before returning to social media in August. She has yet to share any details about her next career venture.

