Robin Roberts makes very glam return to GMA as she announces new chapter

Robin Roberts returned to the Good Morning America set on Tuesday looking refreshed after taking time away from the show. The 64-year-old was positively glowing in a pale blue pleated dress featuring a collar and bright gold buttons, which perfectly accentuated her athletic figure. She looked extra glamorous with glossy lipstick, rosy cheeks, and her brunette locks styled into a chic bob. While she wore slippers backstage, Robin donned blue high heels when joining her co-stars at the desk.

Moving forward

Robin was all smiles as she took a moment to share a prayer with her Instagram followers and talk about her next chapter. "Good morning! Back with Glam Fam excited for this new season…and we're excited to share with you our #tuesdaythoughts," Robin wrote in the caption. The video saw the TV personality welcoming her followers back to the show after the Labor Day break, as began to share her thoughts on the nature of failure.

She encouraged fans to forgive themselves in order to move forward, and led a prayer with her glam team, before adding, "Sometimes you could be so busy looking back at your past that you might trip over your future." Fans flooded the comment section with messages welcoming the journalist back onto the show, following her absence from the desk at the tail end of August.

Also back and raring to go were her co-hosts, Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos, who took a well-deserved break over the Labor Day weekend. During this time, the trio was replaced by Deborah Roberts, Whit Johnson and Rachel Scott, with Sam Champion, the resident meteorologist, joining them on the desk.

Looking back

Fans still got to see Robin's glowing face on TV on August 29, when she helmed the ABC special Hurricane Katrina: 20 Years After the Storm. The special explored the devastation that the storm wrought, as well as the two decades of resilience shown by those it impacted.

© Instagram Robin looked so glamorous in the backstage video

"It's hard to believe it's been 20 years," Robin shared in a statement ahead of the show's release. "I went to my hometown of Pass Christian, reporting on all that damage and heartache throughout the Gulf Coast region. What we also touch upon is that we can be a road map for those who are going through the flooding, the fires, everybody's got something...and to try and pass that along."

Family heartbreak

© ABC via Getty Images The trio were all absent from the GMA desk

Robin had another reason to take time away from the show, with the 13th anniversary of her mother's death falling on August 30. She marked the sad moment with a touching tribute to Lucimarian Tolliver Roberts, with whom she shared a tight bond. "13 years ago today I was holding our beloved mother's hand when she left her earthly home to be with daddy and our Lord and Savior," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of a simple prayer, and a painted picture of her mother.

© Instagram Robin shared a touching tribute to her late mother, Lucimarian

"She taught me this prayer when I was a young child and helped me remember it by calling it the 2 L's & 2 P's…Light Love Power Presence. That was Momma, a blessing to our family and all who were fortunate to cross her path."