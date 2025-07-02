Michael Strahan's GMA co-hosts set to take his lead with joint announcement: 'It's official'

Michael Strahan was recognized by the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023, and he made history by being the first celebrity dedicated to the sports entertainment industry to receive the high honor.

Now, his fellow Good Morning America co-hosts are following in his footsteps by receiving stars of their own. Both Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos are also getting their names cemented.

GMA, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, posted a video onto its social media page, showcasing the co-hosts getting a shout out and applause for their "double ceremony."

© Getty Images The GMA co-host received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023

The two were recognized on July 2, 2025, as being a part of the talented Walk of Fame's class of 2026. The group has 35 honorees who were chosen to get a star. The fellow recipients include Demi Moore, Molly Ringwald, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Stanley Tucci.

Both Robin and George have been involved in journalism for decades. Robin became GMA's co-anchor back in May 2005. Prior to that she served as a host on ESPN's SportsCenter, was a contributor for NFL Primetime, and is the founder of Rock'n Robin Productions.

© ABC Robin became a GMA co-host in 2005

George's first role at ABC News was as an analyst for the show, This Week in 1997. He slowly rose to the top and became not only a co-host at GMA, but also the host of his own show, This Week with George Stephanopoulos.

Back when Michael got his star, he explained during his acceptance speech just how surreal the moment was for him.

He expressed: "You kind of wake up and you're here. But I'm happy I'm here, because I never thought I'd make it here. I was just living, I was just enjoying life, I was just working. I was just trying to enjoy everything that came my way."

© ABC George got his start at ABC News as an analyst in 1997

The honor not only provided external validation for the journalist, but it also confirmed a deeper bigger picture of life for him.

Michael explained: "But you look, and you wonder, what's your purpose? And I found out my purpose is pretty much people. My purpose is pretty much to enjoy life and to spread joy and spread happiness and to enjoy everything that comes your way and to make sure everyone in your life feels important."

© Getty Images Robin attended Michael's star ceremony and soon it will be her turn

He attended the ceremony with his mother and three of his four children by his side. Robin also attended to show her massive support for the big moment.

Prior to becoming a GMA co-host in 2016, Michael was an NFL player for his team, the New York Giants. During Michael's final season with the team back in 2007, the New York Giants won Super Bowl 42 by beating the New England Patriots.

Besides now having a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the host is also part of the 2014 Pro Football Hall of Fame.