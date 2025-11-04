Exclusive: Rami Malek reveals what 'raconteur' Russell Crowe is really like on set

Russell Crowe has been a staple on our big screens for over three decades and is an Oscar, BAFTA, and Golden Globe winner. So it makes sense that over the years the 61-year-old has collected a hoard of stories that allow him "galvanize" his cast members, even on a film as harrowing and tense as Nuremberg. Russell stars in this new historical psychological drama film, based on the 2013 book The Nazi and the Psychiatrist and telling the true story of Douglas Kelley (Rami Malek) who was challenged with determining if Hermann Göring, played by Russell, was fit to stand trial at the Nuremberg trials after the events of the World War II.

Rami, also an Oscar winner for his work on Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, tells HELLO! that the character of Hermann Goring "was quite charming to Douglas" which he says "allowed for a lightness to exist in its own right" during filming. "But, Russell is a bit of a raconteur and he's got stories for days," laughs Rami, adding: "He's an actor who can slip in and out of character, and that is not jarring for me or others."

"As we've matured – I'm speaking on behalf of Russell now, and maybe he wasn't this way – but I used to not be able to leave a character in between setups," continued Rami. "But at times, you need to be able to bring a throttling energy into a scene, and so taking a beat outside to breathe lets the tension settle."

The film was in production between February and May 2025 in Budapest, Hungary, and Russell and Rami were joined by Michael Shannon, Richard E. Grant, Leo Woodall, John Slattery, and Colin Hanks. Rami, Russell, Colin and Michael were all in attendance at the 2025 AFI Festival premiere in Los Angeles on October 23, 2025, and their "incredible relationship" was on show as they reunited on the red carpet.

Trailer for Nuremberg starring Russell Crowe

© Getty Images for Sony Pictures C Rami has called Russell a 'raconteur'

"All of us, we did get along; I know you hear a lot of cast say that, but we spent quite a bit of time together off camera, and it galvanized us," said Rami. "We knew that we had a story to tell that had such power and magnitude and poignancy behind it that we had to bond to create those relationships on screen."

Russell lives in Australia, but was supported in Los Angeles by his cast, fiancée Britney Theriot, and family friend Terri Irwin and her son Robert. Russell and Britney, 33, have kept their romance relatively private after reportedly getting engaged in early 2024, but made a rare public appearance at the premiere of Nuremberg.

© Getty Images US actor Rami became good friends with Russell

The pair were first romantically linked in November 2020 – they are thought to have met on the set of his film, Broken City – and close family friend Terri Irwin shared how they are "perfect" for each other. "These two are it in a bit, they are just perfect for each other – they're best friends and they're soul mates and it's a really beautiful thing to see," Terri told HELLO! on the red carpet.

"I think when you can find someone who can walk beside you… they're shoulder to shoulder with everything, and I really admire that.""I love Brit a lot. I think the first time I met her was when she came to Australia Zoo and so we go way back – I mean, if you can cuddle a koala, you know that's a good person!" said Terri.

Rami Malek and Russell Crowe in a scene from Nuremberg

Russell was previously married to Danielle Spencer, and they have welcomed two sons, Charles and Tennyson, who live in Australia with their mom. Russell and Danielle remain close