Rami Malek and Emma Corrin call it quits after two years of dating

In a bittersweet turn for one of Hollywood’s most low-key couples, Rami Malek and Emma Corrin have reportedly ended their relationship, marking the close of a quiet yet endearing two-year romance between the Oscar winner and the rising British star.

Rami, 43, and Emma, 29, first sparked whispers of a romance back in July 2023 when they were spotted side by side at a Bruce Springsteen concert in London.

At the time, fans were quick to notice the pair’s chemistry as they laughed and chatted throughout the night. A month later, the two were seen enjoying an intimate dinner together, further fueling speculation that something special was blossoming between them.

© GC Images Rami Malek and Emma Corrin have split after two years of dating

Though their love story largely unfolded out of the spotlight, the couple made occasional public appearances that delighted fans.

In February 2024, they attended the EE BAFTA Film Awards Dinner in London, posing for photos and looking effortlessly stylish as they supported the British film industry. That summer, they were seen enjoying a sun-drenched stroll in Brazil, hand in hand and seemingly content.

© Getty Images Rami Malek and Emma Corrin are seen at the 81st Venice International Film Festival

Throughout their time together, both stars kept tight-lipped about the details of their relationship. Still, there were glimpses of tenderness between the lines. During a feature interview with The Guardian in January, Rami referred to Emma as "Em," "my partner" and "that person" while recounting anecdotes from their life together.

He spoke warmly of their shared moments, including watching the classic film Dr. Strangelove and spending time together in the coastal town of Margate, where Emma resides.

© Franco Origlia Rami and Emma were loved up for almost two years

At one point, while describing Emma to People, Rami said, "We like quirky," after the outlet referred to them as "smart and quirky." He also affectionately described them as "fascinating," a single word that hinted at the depth of his admiration.

Emma, who uses they/them pronouns, rose to prominence for their portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown, and has since become a darling of both stage and screen.

Recently, they’ve had a standout year professionally, with roles in the Netflix series Black Mirror, the gothic horror remake Nosferatu, and the upcoming adaptation of 100 Nights of Hero, in which they’ll star alongside Nicholas Galitzine, Charli XCX and Richard E. Grant.

© Getty Images for BAFTA Rami Malek and Emma Corrin during the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 Dinner

In an announcement made on April 10, Netflix also revealed that Emma will take on the iconic role of Elizabeth Bennet in a bold new series adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, opposite Jack Lowden as Mr. Darcy and Olivia Colman as the indomitable Mrs. Bennet.

Meanwhile, Rami has been busy with his own impressive slate of projects. Best known for his unforgettable portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, which earned him an Academy Award, the actor recently stepped into the action genre with The Amateur, in which he plays Charlie Heller, a reclusive CIA codebreaker out for revenge after the tragic loss of his wife.

Speaking to People at the New York premiere on April 2, Rami said: "I'm thrilled to share it tonight with everybody. I mean, we're at Lincoln Center in New York. I'm seeing the ad campaign up in Times Square. That's pretty extraordinary after all these years. I got to star in an action movie. That's something I never thought I would really ever say."

The actor’s previous high-profile relationship was with Bohemian Rhapsody co-star Lucy Boynton, whom he dated from 2019 until their quiet split in 2022. While neither has spoken publicly about the reasons behind the breakup, it marked a poignant shift for Rami, who has since kept his personal life largely under wraps.