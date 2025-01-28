Prime Target star Leo Woodall has a famous father

Leo Woodall is Hollywood's golden boy. A tour de force, Leo's star power only continues to grow, following stints in The White Lotus, One Day, and more recently, Prime Target. He's also set to make his mark opposite Renée Zellweger in the Valentine's Day blockbuster, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

WATCH: Prime Target – trailer

Having grown up in a family of creatives, it's hardly surprising that Leo, 28, caught the acting bug early. His father, Andrew Woodall, has starred in The Count of Monte Cristo (2002), Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) and The Couple Next Door (2023), while his stepfather, Alexander Morton, is famed for appearing in Monarch of the Glen (2000-2005).

© Getty Leo Woodall is the son of actor Andrew Woodall

In an interview with The Guardian, Leo explained that he was reluctant to enter the acting industry at first, and recalled his father saying: "Whatever you do, don't be a [expletive] actor." Nonetheless, Andrew, 61, had an inkling that his son was a performer, and once quipped, "Put that boy on a stage" after watching Leo re-enact film scenes with his older brother, Gabriel.

© Getty Images Leo's parents were "wonderful and supportive" after he told them he wanted to be an actor

Revealing that he was initially nervous to tell his parents that he wanted to act, Leo noted: "They'd known so many actors in their lives, in the family and outside the family, and they knew how hard it could be."

Ultimately, his father, Andrew, and mother, Jane – who had met at drama school before splitting later in life – were supportive, with Leo musing: "I think they knew I'd probably end up being one."

Leo went on to study at the Arts Educational School (ArtsEd) in London, graduating with a BA in Acting in 2019. Among his earliest roles, the fledgling star was cast in the film Cherry (2021), not to mention two episodes of The Vampire Academy (2022) on Netflix.

© Fabio Lovino/HBO Leo's dad introduced him to The White Lotus

As it turns out, Leo hadn't even heard of The White Lotus, until his dad introduced him to the show in 2021. "I'd gotten COVID on set, so I spent Christmas in a hotel room and my dad told me to watch [The White Lotus]. I'll be honest, I hadn't heard of it, but I quickly fell completely in love with it," Leo told YouTube outlet GoldDerby.

Little did he know that an audition offer for season two was already sitting in his inbox as he binged the first instalment. Not long after, Leo landed the role of Jack and earned critical acclaim for his performance. The 28-year-old was also introduced to his co-star and future girlfriend, Meghann Fahy during the shoot.

© Getty Images Leo with his girlfriend Meghann Fahy

While Leo rarely speaks about his family, it's clear that both of his parents have been a guiding force, with him describing them as "wonderful and supportive". During his chat with The Guardian, Leo also admitted that he's always wanted to make his family proud and though they've never made him feel pressured, it's been a "self-inflicted" motivator in his career.