All the new 2025 Christmas movies dropping on Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more streaming services

Halloween has passed, Thanksgiving is on the horizon, and that means only one thing – Christmas is almost here! The season of boots and scarves and hot drinks and sparkly sweaters is also the season of the cheesy Christmas movie, and it's no longer just the purview of Hallmark. Netflix, Prime Video, Roku, Oprah Winfrey Network and UPtv have all released their Christmas schedule, while even the Jonas Brothers are getting involved, appearing in a new Disney+ movie which will see them "face a series of escalating obstacles as they struggle to make it from London to New York in time to spend Christmas with their families".

One note to remember is that networks and streamers can, and do, make last-minute scheduling changes including adding or removing titles. We will continue to update to the best of our abilities – but always feel free to reach out to share new changes you've noticed.

Prime Video

Tyler Perry's Finding Joy With Shannon Thornton and Tosin Morohunfola Premieres Wednesday, November 5 A New York fashion designer (Shannon Thornton) follows her crush (Aaron O'Connell) to Colorado in search of holiday magic, only to be stranded by a snowstorm and find an unexpected connection with a stranger (Tosin Morohunfola). Oh. What. Fun. With Michelle Pfeiffer, Felicity Jones, Chloë Grace Moretz, Denis Leary, Dominic Sessa, Danielle Brooks, Devery Jacobs, Maude Apatow, Jason Schwartzman and Eva Longoria Premieres Wednesday, December 3 When her family accidentally leaves her behind during the holidays, a devoted mom (Michelle Pfeiffer) embarks on an impromptu adventure. Merv With Zooey Deschanel and Charlie Cox Premieres Wednesday, December 10 Exes (Zooey Deschanel and Charlie Cox) try co-parenting their dog after a breakup — but when their pup grows depressed, a trip to Florida rekindles old feelings.



OPRAH WINFREY NETWORK (OWN)

Fake Yourself a Merry Little Christmas With Kiki Layne and Etienne Maurice Premiere Date: Saturday, November 29 at 9pm When a professor (Kiki Layne) pretends to be in a relationship with an unconscious stranger, she's swept into his family's holiday plans — complicated by her ex (Etienne Maurice), who happens to be his doctor. The Christmas Showdown With Amber Stevens West and Corbin Reid Premiere Date: Saturday, December 6 at 9pm Childhood besties reunite while competing for the same job on a Christmas Eve spectacular; Loretta Devine co-stars. Very Merry Mystery With Ashleigh Murray and Tristan Mack Wilds Premiere Date: Saturday, December 13 at 9 pm A beauty shop owner attends a Christmas murder mystery party that turns real and teams up with her detective boyfriend to solve the case.

Netflix

© Amanda Matlovich/Netflix A Merry Little Ex-Mas With Alicia Silverstone, Oliver Hudson, Jameela Jamil, Pierson Fode, and Melissa Joan Hart Premieres November 12 Recently divorced Kate (Silverstone) hopes for one last perfect family Christmas before selling her house. But her holiday plans are hilariously derailed when her ex-husband Everett (Hudson) unexpectedly introduces his younger and successful new girlfriend. Champagne Problems With Minka Kelly, Tom Wozniczka, Thibault de Montalembert Premieres November 19 An executive travels to France to secure the acquisition of a renowned champagne brand before Christmas, but her plans are upended when she falls into a whirlwind romance with a charming Parisian — only to discover he’s the founder's son. Jingle Bell Heist With Olivia Holt, Connor Swindells, Lucy Punch, Peter Serafinowicz, and Poppy Drayton Premieres November 26 Sophia (Olivia Holt), a sharp-witted retail worker, and Nick (Connor Swindells), a down-on-his-luck repairman, are small-time thieves with their eyes on the same Christmas Eve score: robbing London’s most notorious department store. Forced into an uneasy alliance, as secrets surface and feelings for each other deepen, Sophia and Nick put their relationship and the heist in jeopardy. My Secret Santa With Alexandra Breckenridge, Ryan Eggold, Tia Mowry Premieres December 3 A vivacious single mom in need of a job decides to disguise herself as a man in order to get hired as the seasonal Santa at a luxury ski resort. But when she starts to fall in love with the hotel manager, complications develop that could ruin everything.

Roku

Merry Little Mystery With Jordin Sparks and Keon Alexander Premieres Wednesday, November 19 When a woman (Jordin Sparks) returns to her hometown to play Secret Santa, an inquisitive reporter (Keon Alexander) tries to expose her identity — and unexpectedly steals her heart.

UPtv

The Great Christmas Snow-In With Joey Lawrence and Amanda Fuller Premieres Sunday, November 2 at 7pm After his engagement is called off, a man (Joey Lawrence) retreats to a secluded cabin meant for his honeymoon and gets snowed in with his ex-fiancée's cousin (Amanda Fuller). A Royal Christmas Manor With Kirk Barker and Brianna Cohen Premieres Sunday, November 9 at 7pm A prince (Kirk Barker) escapes to a cozy inn for a traditional American Christmas and falls for the innkeeper (Brianna Cohen) who doesn't know his true identity. Saving the Christmas Ranch With Brianna Cohen and Jonathan Stoddard Premieres Sunday, November 16 at 7pm A woman (Brianna Cohen) has two days to save her family's Christmas lodge after their accountant steals their money, while a developer (Jonathan Stoddard) makes an offer she can hardly refuse. A Royal Christmas Hope With Jenna Michno and Robert Adamson Premieres Sunday, November 23 at 7pm When a widowed nonprofit founder (Jenna Michno) meets a visiting prince (Robert Adamson), their holiday connection helps them rediscover hope and love. The Christmas Checklist With Sarah Power Premieres Saturday, November 29 at 7pm A grieving daughter (Sarah Power) receives a Christmas checklist from her late mother with 12 tasks to complete before the holiday. A Christmas in Amish Country With Ella Cannon and Jason Tobias Premieres Sunday, November 30 at 7pm A chef (Ella Cannon) returns to her Amish roots after a career setback and finds healing — and renewed friendship with a local farmer (Jason Tobias). A Christmas Murder Mystery With Jamie Bernadette and Vivica A. Fox Premieres Sunday, December 7 at 7pm A puzzle editor (Jamie Bernadette) spending the holidays with a wealthy family must solve a murder when one of them turns up dead Christmas in Big Sky Country With Rebecca Dalton and Olivier RenaudPremieres Sunday, December 14 at 7pm A woman (Rebecca Dalton) teams with an oil company PR agent (Olivier Renaud) to ensure her brother-in-law returns home safely for the holidays. Christmas With the Knightlys With Celeste Desjardins and Joe Scarpellino Premieres Sunday, December 21 at 7pm A teacher (Celeste Desjardins) agrees to pose as a billionaire's son's girlfriend (Joe Scarpellino) in exchange for a new community center for her students.

Disney+