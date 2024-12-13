Jude Law 'casually breaks the internet' with major announcement

Jude Law has perhaps confirmed the return of The Holiday for a highly anticipated sequel, and we couldn't be more excited! While enjoying lunch with the movie's director, Nancy Meyers, the dashing actor appeared to confirm that a sequel was in the works - while donning his 'Mr Napkin Head' persona from the popular Christmas rom-com.

Nancy shared a video of Jude on her Instagram, with the caption reading: "Congrats Jude! I was thrilled to be at a lunch for Jude today and I had one question for him."

WATCH: Would you like to see The Holiday 2?

In the video, she can be heard saying: "Look at who I'm having lunch with today. Jude Law! Congratulations on your so well deserved Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, that's amazing."

Jude smiled, replying: "Thanks Nance. It's so lovely to see you."

She then teased her fans, saying: "It's so great to see you. I don't think I've seen you since we wrapped The Holiday. Speaking of which, I see you interviewed a lot and they keep asking you about a sequel, what do you think?"

© Getty Images It was a family affair for Jude's Hollywood Walk of Fame!

Instead of replying, Jude was handed a napkin and a pair of glasses, and appeared to be thinking, while Nancy asked: "Is that a yes Jude?!"

The exciting video had the director's comment section in a tailspin, with one person posting: "Just casually breaking the internet," while another person added: "For the love of god, please give us a sequel. We are dying without a new Nancy Meyers movie!!!"

© Universal Pictures Could there ever be a The Holiday 2?

A third person added: "Nancy this is not funny!!! You better not be messing with us!" Others also gave suggestions for the sequel's title, with one posting: "The Holiday: Mr Napkin Head Strikes Again."

Jude is having a very exciting time as he was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this week. Supported by his wife Phillipa and two of his six children, Iris and Rafferty, he posed by the star before giving a speech, saying: "I’ve been very very lucky to have had a family around me that have lived with and supported my passion for acting and filmmaking.

© Universal Pictures Jude Law and Cameron Diaz in The Holiday

"And some of those members of my lovely family are here today. And they know what they mean to me. I love them so much." Jude shares his three eldest children, including son Rudy, with his ex-wife Sadie Frost.

He is also a dad to daughter Sophia, 13, with model Samantha Burke and Ada, eight, with singer Catherine Harding. He also shares two children, born 2020 and 2023, with his wife, Phillipa.