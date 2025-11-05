Viewers praise 'masterpiece' first look at star-studded drama based on true story

Viewers have praised the "amazing" first-look trailer for the star-studded musical drama Song Sung Blue, hailing it a "masterpiece". Starring Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman, the film is based on a heartfelt true story, which was first captured by Greg Kohs in the 2008 documentary of the same name. The story follows real-life couple Mike and Claire Sardina, who begin performing in a Neil Diamond tribute band called Lightning & Thunder. Named after Neil's Grammy-nominated track, Song Sung Blue is written and directed by Craig Brewer, the filmmaker behind the 2011 remake of Footloose and the 2005 film Hustle & Flow.

Just in time for the festive season, this feel-good musical looks like an absolute treat. Not only does it follow the gripping true story of a couple who rose to fame in the '80s and '90s, only to fall to tragedy in 1999, but Hugh and Kate's performances (and, yes, they are actually singing) look truly dazzling. Plus, the supporting cast boasts the brilliant Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos) and Succession's Fisher Stevens, and Neil Diamond gave it his own seal of approval by granting the creators the rights to his music.

Viewers react to the trailer

Viewers were quick to take to social media to share their excitement for the upcoming flick. "I can just imagine the editor watching the scenes and thinking: how am I going to cut a section from this masterpiece?" said one fan, while another added: "I can't wait to see this. I love Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson is one of my FAVOURITE actresses." A third simply penned: "Um wow ok this looks amazing."

What is Song Sung Blue about?

The movie, which is based on a compelling true story, centres around main characters Mike and Claire. The synopsis continues: "Two down-on-their-luck musicians, played by Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson, form a joyous Neil Diamond tribute band, proving it’s never too late to find love and follow your dreams."

Song Sung Blue Rotten Tomatoes score

The movie first premiered at the AFI Film Festival on 26 October and is currently sitting at 86% on Rotten Tomatoes. Deadline dubbed it a "real, emotional" depiction of how "unpredictable life can sometimes get", while Awards Radar penned: "Song Sung Blue is a big-hearted and winning musical love story with all the emotions."

Song Sung Blue will land in cinemas from 25 December.