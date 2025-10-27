Watch: TV viewers hail star-studded heist thriller 'incredible' after trailer drops

TV viewers have hailed the upcoming star-studded heist thriller Crime 101 as "incredible" after watching the newly released trailer. The movie, packed with A-list Hollywood talent, stars Chris Hemsworth, Halle Berry, Barry Keoghan, Mark Ruffalo and Monica Barbaro, and tells the story of Davis, an "elusive thief" who stages a high-stakes, multi-million-dollar heist. The trailer's release comes shortly after a real-life heist – the Louvre robbery, which saw priceless crown jewels stolen from the world-famous French museum. If you're a fan of stylish heist thrillers like Ocean's 8 and The Thomas Crown Affair, this one's for you.

Why I'll be watching

There are plenty of reasons I'll be tuning into this film. Not only does it come hot on the heels of the real-life Louvre heist – scratching the itch for anyone wanting to immerse themselves in a fictional high-stakes theft – but it's also adapted from bestselling author Don Winslow's novella of the same name. Plus, the film is directed by Bart Layton, known for his work on thrillers like The Imposter and American Animals. And the cast? A dream team of Hollywood heavyweights: Chris Hemsworth, Barry Keoghan, Mark Ruffalo, Monica Barbaro… need I say more?

© Dean Rogers Chris Hemsworth stars as Davis

Fans can't wait to watch

Fans flooded social media with reactions to the trailer, with many saying they "can't wait" to see it when it hits cinemas next year. "Now this is a movie!!! It looks incredible!!!" said one person, while another added: "That cast line-up is insane! I'm ready for this crime thriller!"

Marvel fans were especially thrilled to see Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) reuniting on screen. "Hulk is hunting Thor now? This will be a good watch!" wrote one viewer, while another penned: "Thor and Hulk on opposite sides. Love to see it."

What is Crime 101 about?

Dubbed a "twisty, stylish" crime thriller, the film follows Davis, a clever thief whose high-stakes heists continue to befuddle police.

The synopsis continues: "He's planning his biggest ever score – hoping it'll be his last – when his path collides with Sharon (Halle Berry), a disillusioned insurance executive whom he's forced to work with, and Orman (Barry Keoghan), a rival thief with far more disturbing methods than Davis's.

© Merrick Morton Tillman (Corey Hawkins) and Lou (Mark Ruffalo)

"As the multi-million-dollar heist approaches, relentless detective Lt. Lubesnik (Mark Ruffalo) closes in on the operation, raising the stakes even higher, and the line between hunter and hunted starts to blur. Each of them is soon forced to confront the cost of their respective choices – and the realisation that there's no turning back."

Crime 101 is set to hit theatres on 13 February 2026.