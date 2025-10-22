5 heist movies that are just as daring as the Louvre robbery

I may be biased, but I think the all-female Ocean's 8 is the best iteration of the franchise – and the most relevant to current affairs (although any of the films led by George Clooney and Matt Damon are sure to scratch the itch).

The most recent spin-off follows con artist Debbie Ocean – Danny Ocean's (George Clooney) sister – whose recent prison release fails to deter her from staging her biggest heist yet: stealing a multimillion-dollar diamond Cartier necklace during the glamorous Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art (MET). Teaming up with her pal Lou, played by Cate Blanchett, Debbie assembles a team of experts, from pickpockets to hackers, in order to pull off a career-defining heist.

Not only does this slick, stylish movie feature a stellar ensemble cast (including Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter and James Corden), but it's set at the historic MET – which is perhaps the closest comparison to the Louvre.