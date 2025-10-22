5 heist movies that are just as daring as the Louvre robbery

The Louvre robbery has dominated the news this week, leaving authorities around the world baffled by one of the most daring heists in recent history. The theft took place in broad daylight on Sunday 19 October, and while the group of thieves are yet to be caught, there’s no doubt their operation was that of trained professionals. Making off with eight pieces of jewellery said to hold “immeasurable” value, according to the BBC, the gang pulled off a job that sounds as if it’s been lifted straight from a movie. If, like us, the robbery has left you craving a classic movie heist, here are six thrilling picks that are sure to satisfy.
Ocean's 8 (2018)
I may be biased, but I think the all-female Ocean's 8 is the best iteration of the franchise – and the most relevant to current affairs (although any of the films led by George Clooney and Matt Damon are sure to scratch the itch).
The most recent spin-off follows con artist Debbie Ocean – Danny Ocean's (George Clooney) sister – whose recent prison release fails to deter her from staging her biggest heist yet: stealing a multimillion-dollar diamond Cartier necklace during the glamorous Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art (MET). Teaming up with her pal Lou, played by Cate Blanchett, Debbie assembles a team of experts, from pickpockets to hackers, in order to pull off a career-defining heist.
Not only does this slick, stylish movie feature a stellar ensemble cast (including Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter and James Corden), but it's set at the historic MET – which is perhaps the closest comparison to the Louvre.
The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)
Another one set at the MET, The Thomas Crown Affair tells the story of Thomas (Pierce Brosnan), a wealthy businessman bored of his life of luxury who decides to carry out a high-stakes heist purely for the thrill of it. His target? A priceless Claude Monet painting, San Giorgio Maggiore at Dusk, which hangs in the New York museum. With insurance investigator Catherine Banning (Rene Russo) hot on his heels, the two play a cat-and-mouse game that unravels into a tense conflict between passion and justice.
There are two versions of this film – 1968 and 1999 – but it's the latter that boasts the higher audience score on Rotten Tomatoes (77%). "Better than the original," wrote one viewer. "This movie is fantastic! Top-notch cast top to bottom. Great direction, amazing style, very cool. One of the greatest heist movies."
Hell or High Water (2016)
If it's a Western-style heist you're after, then Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan created the perfect movie for you. The story follows two brothers, Toby (Chris Pine) and Tanner Howard (Ben Foster), who begin robbing branches of the very bank threatening to foreclose on their family ranch. Unlike Debbie Ocean or Thomas Crown, their goal isn't greed but survival – and revenge against a system that's done nothing but stack the odds against them.
With an almost-perfect 97% Rotten Tomatoes score, Hell or High Water is one of the highest-rated picks on this list. The film was also nominated for multiple awards, including four Oscars: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Jeff Bridges), Best Original Screenplay and Best Editing.
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015)
If you're craving something more action-based, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation delivers some of the most thrilling espionage-heist sequences ever captured on screen. In this fifth instalment of the Mission: Impossible franchise, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team go rogue after being disbanded by the CIA, setting out to prove the existence of The Syndicate – a shadowy organisation of rogue agents responsible for global chaos.
In order to track down the list of rogue agents, Ethan and his team stage a daring underwater heist to retrieve the file, as well as intercepting an assassination plot at the Vienna State Opera.
Not only does this movie boast a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes, but it also features one of the franchise's most jaw-dropping moments: Tom Cruise dangling from the side of a plane mid-flight. It'll have you sweating, and hooked, until the very end.
St Trinian's (2007)
When I heard about the Louvre robbery, I couldn't help but picture Paloma Faith's face as she hangs upside down inside London's National Gallery in St Trinian's. If you fancy a light-hearted boost of nostalgia, then this is the pick for you.
Originally based on the works of cartoonist Ronald Searle, this noughties comedy centres on the pupils of St Trinian's, an unruly girls' school run by the unconventional headmistress Camilla Dagey Fritton (played by Rupert Everett). Drowning in debt, the school faces foreclosure, so head girl Kelly comes up with a plan: to steal Vermeer's Girl With a Pearl Earring painting from the National Gallery to raise the money. Staging the heist involves the whole school, and the girls cheat their way to the School Challenge final to gain access to the museum.
While many of the movie's themes may not have aged too well, St Trinian's remains one of the highest-grossing British independent films of the last 30 years, earning over £12 million and almost doubling its budget. With guest appearances from the likes of Stephen Fry and Girls Aloud, this is the perfect guilty pleasure watch if you don't have the energy to sink your teeth into something too serious.