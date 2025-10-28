House of Guinness star leads exclusive look at period drama with Downton Abbey and Happy Valley actors

The Choral, the upcoming historical comedy drama film starring Ralph Fiennes, is coming to screens on November 7, and an exclusive clip gives a glimpse at the heartwarming WW1-set film, which follows a Yorkshire choral society as it recruits young men and a new master, Dr. Henry Guthrie (Fiennes), after losing most of its men to the army. The film, set in 1916, is penned by BAFTA, Olivier and Tony Award winner Alan Bennett, while Nicholas Hytner (The Crucible) directs. It marks the duo's fourth writer-director collaboration following the acclaimed films The Madness of King George, The History Boys, and The Lady in The Van.

The exclusive clip sees Emily Fairn (House of Guinness) as Bella, who, along with a group of young women from the choir, sits on the bank of a lake to watch three of the male choir members go swimming. As her friend Mary (Amara Okereke) admires one of the boys, Mitch (Shaun Thomas), Bella teases her, asking, "Do you like him?" to which she responds, "A bit. He can swim! Look at him!"

© Instagram/Sony Pictures Ralph Fiennes stars in The Choral

The series boasts a star-studded cast, led by Fiennes as choirmaster Dr. Henry Guthrie. He's joined by Roger Allam (Endeavour), Mark Addy (Sherwood), Alun Armstrong (Downton Abbey) and Robert Emms (Happy Valley).

© Ben Blackall/Netflix Emily Fairn (pictured in House of Guinness) stars in the film

Why I'll be watching The Choral

This uplifting period drama is going on my watchlist. Penned by multi-award winning writer Alan Bennett, whose previous credits include the warm-hearted films such as The Lady in the Van and Allelujah, the story sounds like a heartfelt tale of hope during a period of uncertainty. Plus, the cast is seriously impressive. Leading star Ralph Fiennes is one of Britain's most versatile actors, having held a wide variety of dramatic roles, from iconic villain Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter franchise to Cardinal Thomas Lawrence in the Oscar-winning political thriller, Conclave. I'm excited to see him take on another very different role as choirmaster Dr. Henry Guthrie.

Only In Cinemas November 7.