WATCH Drew Barrymore phone famous ex live on-air: 'I love you'

Drew Barrymore proved there’s no bad blood between her and ex Luke Wilson when she called him live on air during an episode of her eponymous talk show this week. The former couple were in a relationship from 1996 until 1998 and starred alongside each other in the 1998 comedy Home Fries, written by Vince Gilligan. Vince appeared on the show, and the pair began reminiscing about their film together, which prompted Drew to phone up Luke. Drew portrayed Sally Jackson in the comedy while Luke starred as the character Dorian Montier. However, the call went to voicemail, with the talk show host leaving the actor a sweet message.

"We were just talking about you and we're sending you love, and can you believe Home Fries was 27 years ago now?" she said. "I know this is just a voicemail, but I love you, I'm sending you love and I'm here with Vince on the show and we're thinking about you. Okay, love you, bye." Luke called Drew back while the show was still taping and shared that he had been running errands when she initially phoned him. Luke shared that Vince is "such a great writer" and added, "It’s unbelievable, what you did."

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Luke Wilson and actress Drew Barrymore in the 90s

The former couple first crossed paths during a dinner at director Tamra Davis' home, who had cast them in her 1997 crime comedy Best Men. Luke has previously appeared as a guest on Drew's talk show. "We were supposed to play a married couple so she wanted us to know each other beforehand," Drew shared of their first meeting. "And then when we walked out from the dinner, I watched Luke crawl in his window of his Isuzu Trooper and get in through the window, and I was like: 'Okay, that's an interesting approach to getting in your car,' and he's like: 'The door's broken'."

Drew previously opened up about their relationship during an episode of her show. "I was dating him but I think he was also dating other people. It was an open relationship. We were young," she said. "We were just young, we're having fun, we're all playing, acting, hanging out. You're not taking it all so seriously, and it was fun and we had the best time."

© FilmMagic Drew Barrymore opened up about her dating life

Drew shared two daughters, Olive and Frankie, with her ex-husband, Will Kopelman. Back in March, the star opened up about dating in her fifties with a personal essay in Us Weekly. "You know how sometimes you just feel ready? Like, deep in your bones, something shifts, and you realize – you're stepping into a whole new season of life, and it actually feels right?" she penned. "That's me. Right now. Fifty years old. And I have to say…I think I love it here. Somewhere along the way, I realized the company I was forever going to keep…was my own. I started doing things for me in a way I never had before."