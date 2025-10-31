Where are the cast of Scream now?

Sidney is still the most iconic final girl

The ultimate final girl of the ‘90s, Sidney Prescott evaded Ghostface’s clutches and secured her spot as one of horror’s most iconic survivors. Neve Campbell went on to appear in the next four films in the franchise, and although she was hesitant about returning for Scream (2022) after director Wes Craven’s passing, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett won her over.

After appearing alongside alums like Courteney Cox as well as new scream queens like Jenna Ortega, Neve skipped out on Scream VI (2023) due to a salary dispute. Thankfully, fans can look forward to her return in Scream 7 (2026).

Reflecting on her legendary role, Neve told the crowd at Monster-Mania Con in 2024: “To be the gal who got to play a character who was not a victim, who is not your typical horror film female character, is a great honor…I knew the script was great. But I had no idea the effect that she would have, the impact she would have on people. It really touches me.”