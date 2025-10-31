Where are the cast of Scream now?

What’s your favourite scary movie? If you said the original Scream (1996) film, you’re not alone – in your choice, that is (though maybe don’t pick up the landline if it rings). Nearly three decades on, the popular slasher flick remains as popular as ever, spawning six sequels and cementing its place as one of the defining horror films of all time.
Whether you’ve kept up with its many sequels and are counting down to Scream 7 (2026), or you just keep returning to the original when you’re craving a spooky watch, read on to find out what the definitive faces of ‘90s horror are up to today…
Sidney is still the most iconic final girl
Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott
The ultimate final girl of the ‘90s, Sidney Prescott evaded Ghostface’s clutches and secured her spot as one of horror’s most iconic survivors. Neve Campbell went on to appear in the next four films in the franchise, and although she was hesitant about returning for Scream (2022) after director Wes Craven’s passing, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett won her over.
After appearing alongside alums like Courteney Cox as well as new scream queens like Jenna Ortega, Neve skipped out on Scream VI (2023) due to a salary dispute. Thankfully, fans can look forward to her return in Scream 7 (2026).
Reflecting on her legendary role, Neve told the crowd at Monster-Mania Con in 2024: “To be the gal who got to play a character who was not a victim, who is not your typical horror film female character, is a great honor…I knew the script was great. But I had no idea the effect that she would have, the impact she would have on people. It really touches me.”
Courteney is the only on-screen actress to have appeared in every Scream film
Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers
Who else cheered a bit when Sidney landed a punch on Gale Weathers? After seeing Courteney Cox as the lovable Monica on Friends for years, watching her transform into the ambitious, snarky reporter was a shock – Courteney told Variety, “I had to talk to Wes Craven and write him a letter and say, ‘I know that you don’t think of me as this person, but trust me, I really can be an absolute b****'". Thankfully, the character certainly went on to redeem herself, even joining up with Sidney to take down Billy Loomis.
Gale is the only on-screen character to have appeared in every single Scream film, and as you can imagine, she’s gotten pretty good at taking down Ghostface – even winning an MTV award for Best Fight for Scream VI (2023). Courteney also told The AV Club that playing Gale has helped her prepare for similar horror-comedy roles, like that of Patricia Phelps in series Shining Vale (2022). After much speculation, it’s been confirmed Gale will return in the upcoming Scream film.
Despite her short screen time, Drew's role is iconic
Drew Barrymore as Casey Becker
Scream kicked off the trend of shocking star deaths with the murder – and legendary scream – of Casey Becker in the film’s opening sequence. The death of Drew Barrymore’s character, a major Hollywood name and beloved former child star, made it clear that no one in Woodsboro was safe. Drew herself actually insisted on playing Casey, rather than Sydney, despite being the original lead choice. While it clearly set the franchise apart, fans were a bit disappointed we wouldn’t see Casey and her killer blonde bob in any future films.
Aside from now being a talk-show host extraordinaire, she also had a voice-only cameo in Scream (2022) as the Woodsboro High School principal. Drew’s voice-over appears shortly after the film’s opening, as Tara (Jenna Ortega) is forced to answer Stab trivia before facing Ghostface. Despite having less than 10 minutes of screen time, Drew remains synonymous with the film’s legacy.
You may also like
David paid homage to his iconic role in a recent commercial
David Arquette as Dewey Riley
The earnest yet bumbling deputy of Woodsboro, Dewey Riley was fiercely loyal to Sidney – and especially to Gale, who he not only married on-screen, but also in real life. Outside of the Scream universe, David Arquette was also a ‘90s household name after starring as Drew Barrymore’s brother in the 1999 rom-com Never Been Kissed.
After decades of fending off Ghostface, Dewey met his end in Scream (2022), though it’s also been confirmed that he’ll appear in some form in the upcoming Scream 7. While we wait for more details on that, fans can fill the Dewey-shaped void in their hearts with David’s new commercial for fast food chain Arby's, where he plays homage to the beloved deputy. Whatever his upcoming role may be, we’re just excited to see him back.
Skeet is set to reunite with his Ghostface partner-in-crime in another horror flick
Skeet Ulrich as Billy Loomis
The ultimate red herring, Billy Loomis had us all suspicious – but still hoping we’d be proven wrong simply because Skeet Ulrich was so swoonworthy. Sadly, our suspicions were correct when he was unmasked as Ghostface, and the brooding boyfriend-turner-killer was then fatally shot by Sidney.
While he’s known to newer generations as FP Jones in Riverdale (2017–2023), Skeet has proven he’s still a horror legend after appearing as Billy via hallucination to his daughter Samantha Carpenter (Melissa Barrera) in the two most recent Scream flicks. Skeet is also set to appear in Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (2025) alongside his Ghostface partner-in-crime Matthew Lillard – so even though we may not see Billy in Scream 7, it’s clear his legacy is far from over.
Matthew will make an unexpected return in Scream 7
Matthew Lillard as Stu Macher
The gleefully unhinged half of the Ghostface duo – an early sign he’d make a great Shaggy in Scooby-Doo – Matthew Lillard’s manic energy and comedic timing made Stu almost scarier than his partner-in-crime. The character met his grisly end after being stabbed by Billy, followed later by Sidney dropping a TV on his head – sounds like a pretty definitive way to go, right?
Thanks to an uncredited cameo in Scream 2 (1997) as a background partygoer – complete with a very ‘90s blonde wig – fans have long thought Stu somehow survived. Though he’s continued his “scream king” status as William Afton in Five Nights at Freddy’s (2023) and its upcoming sequel, it’s his confirmed upcoming role in Scream 7 that has fans talking. The star told convention-goers in 2025 he’s “so excited”, adding that “it’s not going to ruin the franchise, that’s the good news”.
Rose had an excellent idea for how she can return to the Scream franchise
Rose McGowan as Tatum Riley
Speaking of gritty ways to go – the death of Tatum Riley, Sidney’s bestie and Dewey’s sister, in that gruesome garage door scene? The stuff of nightmares. Though her time in Woodsboro was short-lived, Rose McGowan’s performance as the final girl’s sassy, spunky companion was a total highlight for fans, and was also giving us no end of memorable ‘90s fashion moments.
From Jawbreaker (1999) to Charmed (2001–2006), Rose went on to star in no shortage of cult classics – but she’s always wanted to return to Scream. Speaking to Indiewire, Rose pitched the idea of a secret twin for the character: “I always thought Tatum should’ve had a twin that came back and was like ‘hell to the no,’ and had dark hair, and avenged her... she could still do that”. With Matthew Lillard returning, we’re hoping this is next on the Scream agenda.
Randy gave us all the rules for surviving a horror flick
Jamie Kennedy as Randy Meeks
The meta conscience of the film, video store clerk Randy Meeks laid down his rules for surviving a horror movie – including, “Never, ever, under any circumstances, say, 'I’ll be right back', because you won’t be back”. With his encyclopaedic horror knowledge, he was the slasher protagonist we’d like to think we’d be – because seriously, who’s going into a dark room alone or yelling, “Who’s there?”.
Unfortunately, even the wisest horror aficionado can’t outsmart Ghostface: Randy met his end in the second film, which hurt even more given his disdain for sequels. Jamie Kennedy went on to star in Ghost Whisperer (2008–2010) and Heartbeat (2016), though his Scream character has since appeared posthumously in the franchise. After imparting his rules for surviving a horror trilogy via video message in Scream 3, he later appeared in a photograph in Scream (2022). His niece and nephew, Chad and Mindy Meeks-Martin, are confirmed to appear in the upcoming flick, so perhaps his survival wisdom will be passed on…
Fans are clamouring for a Cotton Weary comeback
Liev Schreiber as Cotton Weary
The unlucky ex-boyfriend turned prime suspect, poor Cotton Weary was framed for the murder of Sidney’s mother and jailed after the Ghostface duo planted evidence. While he’s later exonerated and fulfils his dreams of moving to Hollywood in the second instalment, starting a talk show named “100% Cotton”, his success is short lived after he’s killed off at the beginning of the third film.
An immensely successful actor who’s starred in three Wes Anderson flicks and led the popular show Ray Donovan (2013–2020), Liev Schreiber has built a career as compelling as his memorable role in Woodsboro. Fans, however, remain hopeful for a Cotton comeback: from detailed Reddit threads explaining how he could return to the precedent of other deceased characters returning, the door could definitely be open for us to see him on-screen again.
Roger is the infamous voice behind the mask
Roger L. Jackson as Ghostface (Voice)
The taunting voice behind the mask, Roger L. Jackson brought Ghostface to life with his menacing cadence that made every phone call in Woodsboro a nightmare. While the actor strictly provided the voice for the role and was never seen lurking under the iconic black robes, it’s his signature delivery that tied everything together and made the character instantly recognisable
Roger has since continued to lend his voice to Ghostface in every Scream film as well as season 3 of the 2015 TV series – and yes, you’ll hear him in the upcoming Scream 7. Letting fans in on his method for the character at Galaxy Con 2025, Roger shared: “I try to change some rhythms or a little of the language…but it’s got to be the same”. Decades on, his voice remains the spine-tingling throughline of the franchise, and he’s showing no sign of slowing down.