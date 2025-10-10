There's nothing that fans love more than a cast reunion with a side of nostalgia. From classic sitcoms from our childhood to blockbuster movies that shaped us, seeing cast members come back together always sparks joy. Whether it's a red carpet celebration or an anniversary special, we can't get enough of these heartwarming reunions that remind us of the magic they created on-screen. Join HELLO! as we explore the most iconic cast reunions, from Happy Days to Friends.
Happy Days
Fans were delighted when members of the Happy Days cast reunited in October at a fan event in Utah. Henry Winkler (Fonzie), Anson Williams (Potsie) and Donny Most (Ralph Malph) took photos with a trio of fans dressed in their '50s best, and shared on social media how special the moment was for them. "So much fun when fans get dressed up for the photo ops. These ladies looked fantastic," wrote Anson.
The sitcom ran from 1974 to 1984 and made stars of its main cast, including Ron Howard as Richie Cunningham. It followed Richie, his family and his friends in Milwaukee, and was set during the '50s. It spawned several spinoffs and has cemented itself as one of the 20th century's most iconic shows. While the cast has reunited various times over the years, Ron and Henry joined forces for a special Happy Days moment at the 2024 Emmy Awards to celebrate its 50-year anniversary.
The Goonies
The cast of the cult classic 1985 film, directed by Steven Spielberg, reunited to support Ke Huy Quan for his hand-and-footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in LA in February. The actor has enjoyed a career resurgence in recent years after his role in Everything Everywhere All At Once won him an Oscar in 2023, following a decades-long break from the industry.
In attendance at the ceremony were Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Kerri Green, Corey Feldman, and screenwriter Chris Columbus. Josh read a touching message from Steven at the event, which read: "I'm proud of you for your meteoric rise as a child. And then your second meteoric rise as a grown-up, and believe me, very few of us get two bites of that apple."
Josh added: "I could not be happier for you. I know we all are, all us Goonies here for an honor that is not only totally deserved but celebrates all that is right in this industry."
Ke Huy, who played Data in the film, shared with TooFab that he "couldn't control [his] emotions" at the ceremony, and added that he would love to sign on for a reboot. "Honestly, I love that movie so much. It's one of the greatest adventures of my life," he said. "I would be so happy to revisit that character and, of course, go on another Goonies adventure with my fellow Goonies; that would be amazing!"
Harry Potter
The reunion of the Harry Potter cast in 2022 was a huge event, with the beloved films celebrating 20 years since the first instalment was released. The Return to Hogwarts special aired on HBO and featured interviews with cast members like Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and Ian Hart.
The cast and crew reminisced about their time at Hogwarts, with the main trio (Daniel, Rupert and Emma) sharing several poignant moments with each other. "The way it feels for me now, seeing you here, having had time apart – I'm trying not to get emotional," Emma told Rupert. "It feels like you're a pillar of my life." Her friend sweetly replied, "Even though we don't see each other all the time, it's a strong bond that we'll always have. I love you."
Daniel added that the films had an incredibly profound impact on his life. "There are people on these films that are foundational to who I am, as a person, as an actor," he explained. "I feel so lucky to be where I am and to have the life that I have and be able to work with people I work with now. But none of it is possible without this. So yeah, it was a very good 10 years."
Friends
Friends: The Reunion aired in 2021 and saw the six main actors return to the set of the show, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry sat down and shared memories from their time together, in what would be Matthew's final on-screen appearance before his tragic death in 2023.
"I was flooded with 10 years of irreplaceable memories," Courteney told People of returning to the set. Her co-star Matt added, "It's funny, when we do get together, it's like no time has passed. We pick up right where we left off." The group chatted about their close bond with each other, and hypothesized about what their characters would be doing today.
Charlie's Angels
Fans were blessed with a Charlie's Angels reunion in 2019 when Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz came to support Lucy Liu at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. The trio starred in the first film in 2000, followed by its sequel, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, in 2003. "Charlie's Angels reunion!!! 20 years ago we were forming an elite crime fighting team. Thanks to @DrewBarrymore and @CameronDiaz for always being my angels!" Lucy shared on social media, alongside a photo of the acclaimed actresses.
"20 years of this tripod!!!!!!! We love each other and support each other. Always will. Congratulations to our girl and her star on the walk of fame," wrote Drew in a separate post, while Cameron commented, "CONGRATS LUCY!! YOU TRULY ARE A [star emoji]... LOVED HONORING YOU TODAY.... ANGELS FOREVER."
High School Musical
The cast of High School Musical came together for the franchise's 10-year reunion in 2016, and melted hearts with their touching tribute to the films. Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Lucas Gabreel, Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman joined forces in the Disney Channel reunion, and looked back on their time filming High School Musical, High School Musical 2 and High School Musical: Senior Year.
Although Zac Efron, who played Troy Bolton, did not appear in person at the reunion, he did send a video message to fans. "This is only 10 years," he said. "Let's make it a billion more. I love you guys." Corbin shared how special it was to reunite with his friends and former castmates after working so hard on their careers. "It's family. It is unconditional love. We went through such a crazy, unique experience, and we went through it together," he told People.
"Sometimes we get to see each other, sometimes we don't, and we're all doing our own thing. Whenever that moment does come that we actually get to be in the same room, it's just family, it's comfort."
School of Rock
The classic comedy film not only made some of its cast members certified stars, but also sparked a romance years later between Caitlin Hale and Angelo Massagli, who played Marta and Frankie, respectively. The lovebirds invited their castmates to their 2025 wedding, with Rivkah Reyes, who played Katie in the Jack Black-led flick, sharing photos from the special day to social media.
Also in attendance were Brian Falduto, Joey Gaydos Jr., Robert Tsai, Maryam Hassan, Aleisha Allen and Cole Hawkins. Caitlin and Angelo previously shared with Inside Edition that they fell in love as adults after staying in touch for years. "We have a group chat where all the School of Rock kids we just hit each other up whenever someone moves somewhere new or is doing something different," Angelo said, adding that the pair decided to meet up for drinks one day. "The rest is history."
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
For the show's 30th anniversary celebration, the cast of the '90s sitcom reunited for a special which aired on HBO. Cast members Daphne Reid, Karyn Parsons, Alfonso Ribeiro, Tatyana M. Ali, Joseph Marcell and DJ Jazzy Jeff returned to the set and reminisced on the good old days in Bel-Air.
"You cannot buy or fake chemistry. When people vibe, when people are in sync and in tune and in harmony, you can't fake that. And when you have it, it creates magic," Will said of the stellar cast. "I think we could all sense that something special was bubbling." The series ran for six seasons from 1990 to 1996, and followed Will's character moving to Bel-Air to live with his extended family. The cast also paid tribute to James Avery, who played Philip Banks on the show. The veteran actor passed away in 2013.