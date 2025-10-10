The most iconic cast reunions – from Happy Days to Friends

The cast of the cult classic 1985 film, directed by Steven Spielberg, reunited to support Ke Huy Quan for his hand-and-footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in LA in February. The actor has enjoyed a career resurgence in recent years after his role in Everything Everywhere All At Once won him an Oscar in 2023, following a decades-long break from the industry.

In attendance at the ceremony were Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Kerri Green, Corey Feldman, and screenwriter Chris Columbus. Josh read a touching message from Steven at the event, which read: "I'm proud of you for your meteoric rise as a child. And then your second meteoric rise as a grown-up, and believe me, very few of us get two bites of that apple."

Josh added: "I could not be happier for you. I know we all are, all us Goonies here for an honor that is not only totally deserved but celebrates all that is right in this industry."

Ke Huy, who played Data in the film, shared with TooFab that he "couldn't control [his] emotions" at the ceremony, and added that he would love to sign on for a reboot. "Honestly, I love that movie so much. It's one of the greatest adventures of my life," he said. "I would be so happy to revisit that character and, of course, go on another Goonies adventure with my fellow Goonies; that would be amazing!"