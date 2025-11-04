Drew Barrymore tears up as she breaks silence on health scare

Drew Barrymore became overwhelmed with emotion during Monday's episode of her eponymous talk show. The 50-year-old opened up about her recent breast cancer scare during a chat with comedian Tig Notaro. Drew revealed she had to undergo an "emergency biopsy" following a "bad mammogram". "This was the thing I wanted to risk talking about on this show because I recently had a scare," she shared. "I'm completely fine, but I did get a bad mammogram and I got taken into that room and then I had an emergency biopsy. And I waited those five days."

After being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012, Tig underwent chemotherapy and a double mastectomy, and has been in remission since 2013. "It's a long wait," replied the comedian. "You had breast cancer and you have spoken about it humorously, eloquently, fiercely and brilliantly yourself. 'How did you calm yourself? How did you make peace with it?" asked Drew. "I went from being somebody that held everything to myself – I was gonna do it on my own and I'm okay," replied the 54-year-old.

© The Drew Barrymore Show Drew Barrymore and Tig Notaro on the show

Tig continued: "Even when I came back from surgery, I had a double mastectomy and my closest friends were settling in to stay with me and I was like, 'Oh, I'm fine.' And I couldn't even lift my arms. They were like, 'You're all set, Tig?' And I'm like, 'Yep, I'm all set. You guys can just head out now.'"

Back in 1992, Drew underwent breast reduction surgery for her own personal comfort. "When they're huge, you become very self-conscious," she explained. "Your back hurts. You find that whatever you wear, you look heavy. It's uncomfortable."

Drew Barrymore's approach to ageing

© FilmMagic Drew opened up about her beauty routine

Since entering her fifties, Drew has made a conscious effort to prioritize self-care. Back in April, the star discussed her approach to beauty on an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. "I haven't done anything and I want to try and stay that way," she said. "But I also am like, do whatever works for you. I know this woman who went through so much stuff in her life, and she just did something and it made her feel so good about herself, and it, like, changed her whole perspective." She continued: "I have zero judgment for anyone doing anything," Drew explained. "But I don’t see myself resorting to it."

Away from the spotlight, Drew is a doting mother to her two daughters, Olive and Frankie, whom she shared with her ex-husband, Will Kopelman.