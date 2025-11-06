All's Fair director responds to Kim Kardashian show's scathing reviews — and reveals what's to come

Hulu's newest show All's Fair, starring Kim Kardashian, was just released on November 4 and it's gotten big buzz online, however, not for the right reasons. The latest series which features acting heavyweights such as Glenn Close and Naomi Watts, hasn't gotten the stamp of approval by most members of the entertainment industry. Only three episodes have been launched so far, and some critics are already referring to it as "the worst TV show of the year," per USA Today and "Fascinatingly, incomprehensibly, existentially terrible," via The Guardian. To make matters worse, Rotten Tomatoes' critics gave the show an unexpected rating of 0%.

© Disney Kim Kardashian in All's Fair

Regardless of the critics' opinion, director Anthony Hemingway defended the series and is paying the negative reviews no mind. Anthony argued: "You're not going to please everybody. You may have certain criticisms, while there are a million others who love it. I think the show holds a mirror up to each person who watches it. It's just about: 'Can you connect to it or relate to it, and see yourself?' It may be out of your league, it may not be anything you can connect to, and I think that goes for anything that gets presented on screen," per The Hollywood Reporter.

© Getty Images The series' director defended the show

When it came to some critics referring to the series as unrealistic, the director emphasized that the show is a "comedy," and should be digested as such. He explained: "There's a lot of wish fulfillment in this show that was by design, and it's coming at a time where people want an escape and to fantasize. There are elements of this show that effectively do that, where it's not taking itself so serious. It wouldn't be a comedy if it was trying to be that."

Overall, Anthony is sticking to his guns on his creative vision and believes that viewers should remain open as the show evolves, but if they don't, "that's OK" too. He continued: "I think that it ultimately delivers. I do. I believe it. Hopefully opinions will change. But if they don't, then they don't. What we are all doing excites us, and we stand by it." As for the show's continued unravelling, viewers can expect "an ultimate artist playground," which includes "tapping into pop culture and the zeitgeist with real human stories."

© Disney Kim Kardashian and Naomi Watts in All's Fair

Anthony teased: "I was literally hanging on every creative choice [Ryan Murphy] made in the pilot, to be able to take the baton and then usher that into the evolution of what we got to really play with in the show. Believe me: What you have seen does not touch where it goes." The director offered parting advice for viewers and shared: "[I would say to audiences]: Don't come at it with such a critical or literal frame of mind. It strikes a different tone, and it will evolve over time; it will get more human. Something that was important to Ryan was fulfilling fantasies."

© WireImage The show started streaming on November 4

He continued: "[He was] wanting people to see what they may not be able to obtain but can escape into and live out through an entertainment space. [He wanted to] give some wish fulfillment and light to this world. Critics may have shunned the series into the corner; however, viewers themselves are in limbo. Fan reactions remain mixed, being that Rotten Tomatoes' fans gave the series 61%. It's safe to save that all's fair when it comes to rating All's Fair.