All's Fair star Kim Kardashian reveals candid lessons she learned from her own divorces

Kim Kardashian has long established herself as one of the most recognisable figures in popular culture – first as a reality star, then a businesswoman and now as an actress as she stars as divorce attorney Allura Grant in Disney+'s new legal dramaAll's Fair. The six-part series, which landed on the streamer on Tuesday, follows a group of high-powered divorce lawyers – played by Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts and Sarah Paulson – who break away from their male-dominated firm to launch their own powerhouse practice
All's Fair dropped on Tuesday
Speaking to press ahead of the show's release, Kim – who has undertaken legal training in her personal life and even taken the bar exam – opened up about the real-life experiences that helped her prepare for the role, the lessons she's learned from divorce and how she's built confidence over the years.
Kim and Kanye's divorce was finalised in November 2022
Kim's lessons from divorce
Kim has been married three times, most recently to singer Kanye West, with whom she shares four children. Reflecting on how those experiences shaped her preparation for the role, she explained: "I feel very well-versed in family law and divorce law," the 45-year-old admitted. "I was happy to bring my knowledge into the character."
She continued: "I come from a household where my parents got a divorce when I was ten. So I think as a child, you experience it one way, but then you realise everything's gonna be okay.
Kim plays Allura
"And then when I got a divorce – it's different getting a divorce with no children versus getting a divorce with children. So, I think everyone is affected by it, or unfortunately, more people than we would like are affected by it.
"But I think the one positive thing that you could try to pull out of a situation that is not hopeful or positive at the time is that you learn you will be okay, and you learn who your support is around you."
Speaking about her castmates, she added: "I know we've connected about relationships and that's the bond that we all kind of had on set. Talking about our situations in life and how we grow and learn and how we get through it together."
The cast consulted lawyer Laura Wasser
Consulting the experts
To ensure authenticity in All's Fair, Kim and her co-stars worked closely with a real-life legal professional. "We consulted Laura Wasser, an amazing family law attorney who helped me with two of my divorces," Kim revealed. "Her father was an amazing family law divorce attorney who was actually my mom's attorney in her divorce with my dad."
Kim said Laura's experience provided invaluable insight: "She has grown up for years and years hearing stories of crazy situations in family law.
"It's not easy, but just consulting with someone that has such a big variety of stories that we can pull from – each episode we sit and we consult a case and help out someone that really is in need of our help. So I think just through personal experiences but more consulting with one of the best at what she does was really helpful for our show."
You may also like
Glenn Close and Niecy Nash-Betts also star
Building confidence
When it comes to self-belief, Kim credits both her challenges and support network for shaping her confidence over time. "I think every person that has done me wrong along the way has played a part in helping me be strong and confident," she said.
"Every person that has been positive and supportive and shown me the way also has helped me to evolve and grow. My sisters, my family, everyone along the way. I hate to say there's no regrets 'cause of course there are. But, truly, I'm happy that I've been able to come up with different career paths and learn along the way.
"And I've had these amazing women to just watch every day do their job impeccably and be the best at that. So I think that hopefully I get better through the season and you see my growth even because I've had the best teachers in the entire world, just witnessing it every day."
Kim shares four children with Kanye
Kim's previous divorces
Kim has been married three times, the first back in 2000 when she married record producer Damon Thomas. Kim was married to Damon for four years, until their divorce in 2004.
In 2011, the star then tied the knot with former basketball player Kris Humphries, but the pair were only married for 72 days until Kim filed for divorce. Kris initially sought an annulment on the grounds of fraud, but the pair eventually settled in 2013.
A year later, Kim married Kanye West in 2014, and they went on to have four children before separating in 2021 and officially parted ways in 2022.