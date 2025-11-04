Inside Kim Kardashian's real-life lawyer journey and bar exam results as new legal drama All's Fair premieres

Kim Kardashian is starring as a lawyer in Hulu's newest drama, All's Fair. Kim, 45, is the lead in Ryan Murphy's show alongside Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, Teyana Taylor, and Niecy Nash. She plays Allura Grant, a successful divorce lawyer and owner of an all-female law firm in Los Angeles. And the reality television star brings real life legal knowledge to the role. Outside of filming both All's Fair and her reality show, The Kardashians, Kim is on an unconventional journey to become a lawyer.

In 2018, Kim decided she wanted to become a lawyer after working with attorneys to help free Alice Marie Johnson. A year later, she started a four-year apprenticeship to pursue her legal degree. In California, you can pass the bar by "reading the law" or apprenticing with a practicing lawyer and taking the "baby bar" exam.

What is the "baby bar" exam?

Law students taking the internet-based Juris Doctor program in California must take the "baby bar" exam at the end of their first year of law school. It's mainly a multiple choice test that also includes four essay questions. Students take the exam on a single day in either June or October. Kim took the "baby bar" four times, finally learning she passed in December 2021. She celebrated her success to Instagram writing: "OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!"

© Disney Kim and Naomi Watts filming All's Fair

Kim mused on what her late father, Robert Kardashian, would've said about her following his legal footsteps, writing: "I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner. I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn't pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!"

© Disney Kim is number one on the call sheet in All's Fair

The next test Kim had to take was the Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam. She passed the exam, which is required before attempting to pass the bar exam, in March 2025. Two months later, Kim completed her law studies. She celebrated with her family, friends, and children during a surprise graduation.

© Instagram Kim K graduating from law school

"It's an absolute honor to stand here today, not just as mentors but as witnesses to one of the most inspiring law school journeys we've ever seen," Jessica Jackson, one of the attorneys who sponsored Kim, said. "Six years ago, Kim walked into this program with nothing but a fierce desire to fight for justice. No law school lectures, no Ivory Tower shortcuts, just determination and a mountain of case law books to read."

Is Kim Kardashian a lawyer?

© Getty The Kardashians have been on TV since 2007

Unfortunately, Kim is not a lawyer just yet. She took the California Bar Exam in July 2025 revealing she failed the exam during press for All's Fair. Kim's co-star, Teyana Taylor, asked her if she uses ChatGPT for life or dating advice during Vanity Fair's lie detector test YouTube series. Kim admitted: "I use it for legal advice. So, when I am needing to know the answer to a question, I'll take a picture and snap it and put it in there. They're always wrong. It has made me fail tests all the time."