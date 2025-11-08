Netflix viewers hail 'world-class' 5-part drama – that's based on horrific true story

Netflix's foreign-language dramas are often some of its most hidden gems, and this is proving the case with its latest show, Heweliusz. The Polish-language show released on the platform earlier this week, and it has been quietly climbing its charts and is currently sitting in the tenth spot on the streaming giant's charts. The production was one of the most complex ones in Polish history, with the show featuring 120 named characters and over 3,000 extras. The five-part show was based on one of Poland's worst peacetime disasters. Here's all you need to know about it...

True story

Heweliusz is based on the 1993 sinking of the MS Jan Heweliusz. The sinking claimed the lives of 56 of the ship's 65 passengers and crew and is the worst peacetime maritime disaster in Polish history. The sinking occurred on 14 January 1993 when the ship was crossing the Baltic Sea. Despite damage sustained four days earlier, the ship was cleared to sail and when a storm struck, it capsized.

Due to miscommunications over where the roll on/roll-off ferry was when it capsized, rescue helicopters didn't arrive on the scene until 90 minutes after the sinking. Only nine people were successfully rescued, and they were later treated in German hospitals for hypothermia. Among the victims were two children, and out of the 56 who died, only 37 bodies were ever recovered.

Fan reaction

Viewers have been left incredibly impressed by the drama, with one taking to X to say: "I rarely praise our achievements, but Heweliusz really impresses. There are a few shortcomings, sure, but the atmosphere is first-rate, and the sea scenes are straight-up world-class, with such an impact that tomorrow I'm heading to the Baltic and even though I'll just be on the beach, I'm a little scared already."

A second compared it to the smash Sky series Chernobyl, as they penned: "The series doesn't limit itself to spectacular storm scenes, but delves into the labyrinth of grief, corruption, and the fight for truth. It's the Polish Chernobyl: a grim drama where the heroes grapple with trauma and the system. Rating 8.5/10. I recommend."

A third posted: "#Heweliusz is a revelation, Chernobyl finally has a worthy rival. Among many praises, I could finally return to the perfectly depicted '90s – I won't forget the Peruvian musicians cutting "Hej, sokoły" at the bazaar," and a fourth added: "Not even joking, Heweliusz is considered one of the best Polish series ever... Linda, Pazura, or Konrad can sleep soundly, we have good actors, directors, and topics, it really makes you think and it's hard to pass by without reflection. MUST WATCH!!!"

Who stars in Heweliusz?

© Netflix The series stars 120 named characters

The show has some of Poland's finest actors, with Magdalena Różczka (Bao-Bab) leading the ensemble cast. Also starring in the show are Michał Żurawski (I'm a Killer), Konrad Eleryk (All Our Fears), Justyna Wasilewska (Pieces of a Woman), Borys Szyc (World on Fire), Jan Englert (The Defence), Magdalena Zawadzka (Magda M.) and Jacek Koman (Jungle).