'Gritty' 8-part Brazilian drama drops on Netflix – and fans hail it as a 'must-watch'

We love a gritty drama here at HELLO! from Blue Lights to Happy Valley and '71, and Netflix has just released one that has shot to top of our watch lists. Rulers of Fortune was released on 29 October and it has climbed to be the sixth most streamed show on the streaming giant this week, according to data from FlixPatrol. The eight-part Brazilian drama stars Elite's Andre Lamoglia as a young man who rises through the ranks of Rio de Janeiro's illegal gambling underworld, and fans have hailed it as a "must-watch".

A synopsis for the show reads: "A young man aspires to rise through the ranks of Rio's gambling underworld, unaware of the dangerous game of betrayal, lust and blood that awaits him." Meanwhile, Netflix further teased: "Netflix’s new original series Os Donos do Jogo pioneers the 'Brazilian mafia' genre, blending crime, family drama, and Rio's unique flavour with top-tier talent on and off screen, delivering a high-production show with strong national and international appeal."

What have fans made of Rulers of Fortune?

Viewers were quick to rave about the hit show, with one saying: "Rulers of Fortune, a must-watch," while a second was a fan of the casting, as they added: "I'm a big fan of Andre Lamoglia from when he was on Elite and will DEFINITELY be watching this, this role is ALOT different but I'm HERE FOR IT!" A third wrote: "Absolutely gripping! The storytelling, visuals, and intensity promise a power-packed series. Can't wait to binge this on Netflix!"

A review for the series on The Midgard Times read: "Rulers of Fortune delivers a robust and stylish crime drama that feels fresh in its setting and confident in its execution. Its strengths lie in its character-driven narrative, its vivid location work, and its willingness to engage with power, corruption, and the human cost of ambition. If you’re drawn to multi-layered gangster stories, this one hits many of the right notes."

Who stars in Rulers of Fortune?

The cast is led by Brazilian actor Andre Lamoglia, 28, who plays Profeta, a young man aiming to get to the top of the Brazilian crime world. The actor is best known for his role as Ivan Carvalho in Netflix's steamy drama, Elite. He's joined by Xama, who plays former MMA fighter Bufalo, who clashes with Profeta during the series. The 36-year-old is better known for his singing career and he finished in third on The Masked Singer Brasil.

© Netflix The series is led by Andre Lamoglia

Also joining the cast is Mel Maia, 21, as Mirna Guerra, an heiress to the family crime syndicate who has been billed as willing to take out her own sister to get the keys to the crown. Juliana Paes, 46, stars as Leila Fernandez who pulls the strings of her own criminal empire even though her husband, played by Chico Diaz, is the head of the syndicate.