Netflix's 8-part drama that had viewers 'gripped from start to finish' is back

Netflix's first Spanish hospital drama, Breathless, has returned with its eight-part second season – and fans of the medical drama genre might want to add it to their watchlist. The series is set at the fictional hospital, Joaquín Sorolla, in the Spanish city of Valencia, and follows the staff as they attempt to balance their private lives with the day-to-day chaos of their careers.

Netflix has a brilliant slate of international shows on offer, from the Italian historical series, The Leopard, to the South Korean dystopian survival thriller Squid Game. With loads of genres to choose from, there's something for everyone – and Breathless might just be perfect for fans of high-stakes medical dramas, such as Grey's Anatomy and Pulse. Before you get the popcorn out, find out more about the series below.

© CARLA OSET/NETFLIX Breathless is back with its second season

What is Breathless about?

The series, which holds a respectable Rotten Tomatoes score of 71 per cent, follows the hospital staff at Joaquín Sorolla in Valencia. Set against the backdrop of a failing public health system, season one ended on a major cliffhanger with doctor Jésica's life hanging in the balance after being stabbed by a patient. In series two, the hospital is now privately managed, challenging the convictions and principles of its doctors. The synopsis continues: "Beyond getting her own way, Patricia (Najwa Nimri) continues to battle cancer while growing closer to Néstor (Borja Luna). Jésica (Blanca Suárez) is trying to regain her trademark confidence but finds herself torn between Lluís (Alfonso Bassave) and Biel (Manu Ríos). Pilar (Aitana Sánchez-Gijón) continues to deal with her son’s addictions, though Quique (Xóan Fórneas) will find an unexpected ally in her when the hospital’s new management forces him to make a questionable decision. Adding to the turmoil is the arrival of a renowned oncologist, Sophie (Rachel Lascar), determined to turn the hospital upside down."

What have viewers said about the show?

© CARLA OSET/NETFLIX Breathless is Netflix's first Spanish hospital drama

While some viewers criticised the "predictable" plot, others praised the performances from the cast and the storytelling. One person wrote: "The acting in this is absolutely top notch. Not a bad link anywhere and it's very well written. Multiple stories within. I was gripped from start to finish," while another added: "It was amazing. It had a wonderful story that kept you in suspense all the time and made you not want to turn off the TV."

Who stars in Breathless?

The series stars Najwa Nimri (The Red Virgin, Money Heist), Aitana Sánchez-Gijón (Parallel Mothers, Velvet Collection), Blanca Suárez (The Footprint of Evil, Cable Girls), Manu Ríos (Elite, Muted), Borja Luna (Cristo y Rey, No Traces), and Alfonso Bassave (The Immortal, I’m Alive). New cast members for season two include Pablo Alborán, Gustavo Salmerón, and Rachel Lascar. Rounding out the ensemble cast are Ana Rayo, Macarena de Rueda, Blanca Martínez, Abril Zamora, Xoán Fórneas, Marwa Bakhat, and Claudia Traisac.

© CARLA OSET/NETFLIX The series is set at the fictional hospital, Joaquín Sorolla, in the Spanish city of Valencia

Breathless is available to stream on Netflix.