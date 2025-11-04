Netflix's 'epic' 3-part Agatha Christie drama looks like a must-watch

Agatha Christie fans, listen up! Netflix's epic three-part drama Seven Dials has just dropped its first-look images and teaser trailer – and it looks like a must-watch. Penned by Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnall and produced by The Crown's Suzanne Mackie, the series adapts Christie's 1929 crime novel and follows Lady Eileen 'Bundle' Brent, a razor-sharp amateur sleuth who investigates a murder at a lavish country estate. The sneak peek offers a fabulous glimpse at the star-studded cast, which includes Mia McKenna-Bruce, Helena Bonham Carter, Martin Freeman, Corey Mylchreest, Ed Bluemel and Nabhaan Rizwan.

Agatha Christie fans won't be able to resist this bingeable new take from the queen of crime herself. Not only does it feature EE BAFTA Rising Star winner Mia McKenna-Bruce, but it also stars British acting royalty Helena Bonham Carter (One Life, Nolly) and Martin Freeman (The Responder, Black Panther). It's set to be cosy crime at its finest.

© Simon Ridgway/Netflix Fans react to the trailer Netflix viewers have already rushed to social media to share their excitement over the teaser, which shows a trademark Christie line-up of suspects gathered in a grand country house. "Someone in this room knows more than they're telling us!" declares Nyasha Hatendi's Dr Cyril Matip in the clip.



© Simon Ridgway/Netflix "This looks excellent – what a cast line-up too," commented one person, while another added: "You've just made my day!!" A third penned: "Agatha Christie – the absolute best."

WATCH: Seven Dials Teaser Trailer

© Justin Downing/Netflix What is Seven Dials about? Set in England in 1925, the series begins as any great period drama does – with a lavish country house party, where a practical joke appears to have gone murderously wrong.

© Netflix The synopsis continues: "It will be up to the unlikeliest of sleuths – the fizzingly inquisitive Lady Eileen 'Bundle' Brent – to unravel a chilling plot that will change her life, cracking wide open the country house mystery. A witty, epic and fast-paced drama from the Queen Of Crime, Agatha Christie, is brought to life in a thrilling new version for Netflix."

© Simon Ridgway/Netflix Who stars in Seven Dials? Leading the series is Mia McKenna Bruce (How To Have Sex) as Lady Eileen 'Bundle' Brent.



© Simon Ridgway/Netflix She's joined by Helena Bonham Carter (One Life, Nolly) as Lady Caterham, Martin Freeman (The Responder and Black Panther) as Battle, Corey Mylchreest (Queen Charlotte) as Gerry Wade, Ed Bluemel (Killing Eve, Sex Education) as Jimmy Thesinger and Nabhaan Rizwan (KAOS) as Ronnie Devereux.



Agatha Christie's Seven Dials lands on Netflix on 15 January 2026.