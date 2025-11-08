Chicago PD star reveals co-stars' nickname for him before weight transformation

Chicago PD fans know LaRoyce Hawkins as police officer Kevin Atwater, but the longtime NBC star has now revealed the nickname he was called on set beforehe lost weight. "They used to call me 'Fatwater' because I was a lot thicker, a little more round back then," the 37-year-old actor shared, after being named one of People magazine's Sexiest Men Alive. LaRoyce revealed that over the years he changed his habits, including making diet changes and focusing on his spiritual health, all of which led to physical and mental improvements.

"I like to think that it's definitely done a great thing for me and just my health overall… I feel so much better than I did when I started the show. I didn't even know — not that I felt bad — I just didn't know how much better I could feel," said LaRoyce, admitting that after 13 seasons you can "just see the difference".

Promo trailer for Chicago PD 13x05

© Elizabeth Morris/NBC LaRoyce Hawkins (2L) in 2015

But how did LaRoyce do it? The actor said that he regularly uses "massages and saunas and steam rooms" to "help the body recalibrate," and he takes time after working on set to "reflect on the work in a way that we can make sure the work is better next time". As for his relationship with castmates, including Jason Beghe, Marina Squerciati, and Benjamin Levy Aguiler, LaRoyce said: "They're definitely going to tease me. But they're also going to be proud. Like I said, it's a term of endearment. We're now seeing Fatwater in PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive issue!"

Kevin has been part of the NBC show since season one, where he portrayed a patrol officer alongside Kim Burgess (Squerciati). He was promoted to the Intelligence Unit in episode 14, and has become an integral part of the crew in the 13 years since. In season 13, he was front and center of an episode titled "Miami," and it is expected he will take a more central role as co-star Patrick John Flueger has taken a leave of absence.

© Elizabeth Sisson/NBC LaRoyce Hawkins as Officer Kevin Atwater in Chicago PD season 13

The star plays Adam Ruzek in the Intelligence Unit of the show, but is stepping back temporarily, HELLO! has learned. We have been told that Patrick will return later in the season, but has made a sudden decision to depart to deal with a personal matter. Scripts are being reworked in his absence.

Patrick is one of four original cast members who are still on the show. His rollercoaster relationship with Marina's character, Detective Burgess, has kept fans on the edge of their seats for years. The pair married on screen at the end of season 12. However, in real life, his break from Chicago PD comes after a reported difficult time and reports of an instance of alcohol on set.

© Lori Allen/NBC Kim and Adam tie the knot on Chicago PD

Patrick has been in a relationship with girlfriend Reem Amara since they were first linked in 2019. She's an actress and model who once had a cameo as a nurse in Chicago PD. At the time, Patrick flagged her guest role when he took to Instagram and wrote: "Does anybody know who played the hot nurse on last night's episode of @nbcchicagopd? I need to know. Cause I’m pretty sure I need to take her out on a date."