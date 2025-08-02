My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney reveals how she overcame 'disorienting' 100lb weight loss

My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Thore has admitted she still finds it "disorientating" to live her life in a smaller body.

The reality TV star has lost 100bs but in a new clip from this week's episode of her TLC show, Whitney shared how dancing, and specifically ballet, has helped her to reconcile her new body and her mindset.

"Because I am now in a smaller body — which I know might be laughable to some people, but this is a smaller body for me — it feels weird sometimes," she said.

"But it’s still disorienting," she continued. "I want to be in my body. The only way I have found to accomplish that is through movement, through dance."

© Whitney Thore Whitney Thore poses for a picture in England

Whitney first found fame in 2014 when she became the on-air producer of the Greensboro, North Carolina radio show Jared & Katie in the Morning and they offered Whitney her own series on their YouTube channel called "A Fat Girl Dancing".

She was asked to appear on various national programs to discuss her body positivity messages, and then TLC came calling.

The show focused on her journey to self-acceptance as well as finding love, and most recently it has followed Whitney's journey with IVF and her struggle to find the perfect sperm donor.

She is also an author and businesswoman, founding No BS Active, a workout app that focuses on functional fitness for all sizes.

© Getty Images for TLC Whitney attends TLC's Give A Little Awards in 2019

Ten years after the series started, Whitney's journey is still bringing in new fans, and she recently had to defend her weight loss after comments on her Instagram page claimed she was lying over her size.

"I hate addressing this, but no, I have not had medical intervention to lose weight. In 2015 (season 1), I weighed 385 pounds. In 2018, I lost 50 pounds. When my mom got sick and eventually died, I lost 50 more," the 39-year-old wrote.

© Alberto E. Rodriguez Whitney and her mom Barbara Thore speak onstage during TCL's 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' panel

"I weigh 285 pounds and I have been this weight for almost a year now. This is the second time in my life I’ve lost 100 pounds. I’m still very fat," she continued.

"Thank you for the compliments, but I really don’t like obsessing over my body and I don’t like it when others do it either."

Whitney's parents were big characters on the series, but her mom Barbara, known as "Babs", died on December 7, 2022 of cerebral amyloid angiopathy.