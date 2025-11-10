Jill Halfpenny's most gripping dramas you need to binge-watch now

You know you're in for a gripping watch when Jill Halfpenny is on the screen. The 50-year-old actress, who began her career on the coming-of-age drama series Byker Grove before landing roles in iconic soaps such as EastEnders, Coronation Street and Waterloo Road, is no stranger to starring in twisty thrillers and edge-of-your-seat dramas, having starred in a number of them over the last few years. Keep reading for our top four picks, from the award-winning BBC drama Three Girls to Channel 5's domestic thriller, The Feud.
The Cuckoo
Another Channel 5 thriller, which was released in 2024, The Cuckoo sees Jill in the role of Sian, a lodger who is taken in by Nick and Jessica, who have just bought the house of their dreams, a grand doer-upper in the countryside town that Jessica grew up in.
The story begins when Nick and Jessica face financial trouble and are forced to pull their adopted teenage daughter, Alice, out of private school and take in a lodger in order to keep the house. The synopsis continues: "Sian is beautiful, flirty, and mysterious. She immediately begins sowing discord within the family – acting too familiar with Nick, borrowing Jessica’s clothes, and building an increasingly inappropriate rapport with Alice. Jessica begins to question if Sian is really who she claims to be? Quickly she realises something more insidious and twisted is going on and Jessica, Nick and Alice will be forced to fight for each other and their own lives."
So, what did TV critics think? The i Paper hailed the show as "the best weeknight drama on TV" and said it "hooks from the start with expert pacing and tantalising clues," while The Daily Mail handed out three stars in its review.
Watch on Channel 5.