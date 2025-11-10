TV viewers binge-watching 'incredible' 8-part mystery thriller: 'best thing I watched this year'

TV viewers are binge-watching Sky's gripping new eight-part mystery thriller All Her Fault. Based on the bestselling 2021 novel by Andrea Mara (which was shortlisted for Crime Fiction Book of the Year), the series follows Marissa Irvine, whose life is upended when her young son goes missing. The show is executive produced by Succession star Sarah Snook, who also takes on the lead role of Marissa opposite Jake Lacy and Dakota Fanning. Hitting screens on 7 November, fans have already hailed it a must-watch after bingeing all eight episodes of the new limited series.

If you're familiar with Sarah Snook, who is best known for her showstopping turn as Siobhan Roy on the hit dynasty drama series, you might not be surprised that people are loving her new thriller. With a star-studded cast and an incredibly twisty plot, viewers are bound to be hooked from start to finish. Plus, if you loved Disney+'s series The Stolen Girl, which follows a similar plot, then you're in for a treat. Read on to find out what fans are saying about the new show…

© Sarah Enticknap/PEACOCK Sarah Snook plays Marissa TV viewers deliver their verdict on All Her Fault Those who tuned into the new thriller were quick to air their thoughts on social media, with one person writing on X, formerly Twitter: "All Her Fault is one of the best things I've watched this year – if not the best." "This series had me HOOKED," said another. "This is what TV is supposed to feel like. The twists and turns truly don't stop. Just off the first 10 mins alone you're gonna sit up."

WATCH: All Her Fault Trailer

© Sarah Enticknap/PEACOCK Sarah stars opposite Dakota Fanning Meanwhile, a third person penned: "I binged the limited series ALL HER FAULT on Peacock. It is an entertaining mystery with strong performances that peels back its layers gradually. While the story gets somewhat far-fetched at a point or two, the pieces come together nicely, leading to its satisfying finale," while another added: "Just finished watching All Her Fault. Oh, Sarah Snook, the actress you are – this show was incredible."



© Sarah Enticknap/PEACOCK The series has already garnered great reviews All Her Fault Rotten Tomatoes score The show has proved a hit with critics too, sitting comfortably with a 79% score on Rotten Tomatoes. In its five-star review, The Guardian wrote: "All Her Fault is fantastically well done. All the carefully planted seeds come to fruition. All the narrative cogs turn and interlock fast and seamlessly. You come for the terrifying premise and stay for the absolute pleasure." Meanwhile, Vulture deemed it a "compulsively watchable, worthy of the type of binge that carves a dent into your couch cushions," while The Times added: "It is highly entertaining, really quite exciting, a tad escapist and superbly acted."

© Sarah Enticknap/PEACOCK What to expect from All Her Fault The show explores a plot that is every parent's worst nightmare, when Marissa arrives to collect her son, Milo, from a playdate, only to find an unknown woman at the door whom she doesn't recognise. The synopsis continues: "She also doesn't have Milo and claims to have never heard of him. As news of the disappearance ripples through the affluent community, time is of the essence to find Milo and an unexpected suspect is named – but as people become eager to find someone to blame, rumours and gossip about all the women involved start to grow. Only one of them could have taken Milo – but might they all be at fault?"

© Getty Images The cast of All Her Fault attended the premiere on 3 November Meet the cast of All Her Fault Sarah Snook (Succession, The Dressmaker) leads the thriller as Marissa Irvine, accompanied by Jake Lacy (Apples Never Fall, The White Lotus) as Peter Irvine and Dakota Fanning (Ripley, The Equalizer 3) as Jenny Kaminski. They're joined by Michael Peña (Unstoppable, Ant-Man) as Detective Alcaras, Sophia Lillis (It, I Am Not Okay with This) as Carrie Finch, Abby Elliott (The Bear, Saturday Night Live) as Lia Irvine and Daniel Monks (Ricky Stanicky, Kaos) as Brian Irvine. Rounding out the cast are Jay Ellis (Freaky Tales, Insecure, Top Gun: Maverick) as Colin Dobbs, Thomas Cocquerel (The Gilded Age, Safe Home) as Richie Kaminski, Duke McCloud (Kinda Pregnant) as Milo Irvine and Kartiah Vergara (Ticket to Paradise, Dora the Explorer: The Lost City of Gold) as Ana Garcia.

All eight episodes of All Her Fault are available to watch on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK and PEACOCK in the US.