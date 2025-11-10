Viewers 'obsessed' after binge-watching 'incredible' 3-episode premiere of returning romance drama

Viewers who tuned into the highly anticipated three-episode premiere of season two of Maxton Hall are "obsessed". The young adult romance drama, starring Harriet Herbig-Matten and Damian Hardung, is based on Mona Kasten's bestselling Save Me trilogy and follows book-smart Ruby, a scholarship student at the prestigious private school Maxton Hall, who crosses paths with arrogant millionaire heir James Beaufort. In season two, we find Ruby's life going perfectly to plan until a stroke of fate in James' family changes everything.

The German drama is a huge global success, having achieved the largest first week global viewership for an International Original in Prime Video history after the release of season one. Plus, it holds a respectable score of 70 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. The palpable chemistry between leads Harriet Herbig-Matten and Damian Hardung has well and truly won the hearts of viewers. And who doesn't love an enemies to lovers trope?

Season two premiered with its first three episodes What have viewers said about the show? Taking to social media, viewers praised the three-episode premiere, with one person writing: "Binged watched all 3 episodes of #MaxtonHall this season is so good and the acting is amazing! Can't wait to see the rest of the season," while another added: "Obviously the first three episodes of #MaxtonHall didn't disappoint, in fact they were incredible. I can't wait for the other three to come out." Others praised the leading stars, Harriet Herbig-Matten and Damian Hardung, with one person writing: "Just finished Maxton hall season 2 episodes 1-3, wow. Damian and Harriet's acting is so freakin good. This show deserves more love," while another added: "Those 3 episodes were a roller coaster of feelings. Can't wait for more episodes! Damian and Harriet are excellent as always!"

WATCH: The trailer for Maxton Hall season 2

© Gordon Muehle The German drama follows two teenagers at Maxton Hall school What is Maxton Hall – The World Between Us about? In the new episodes, which are adapted from Mona Kasten's Save You, we find Ruby brought back from cloud nine to a harsh reality after a stroke of fate in James' family changes everything. The full synopsis reads: "Those who fly high can also fall low...After their passionate night together in Oxford and her greatest life goal within reach, everything seems to be going perfectly for Ruby (Harriet Herbig-Matten). But a stroke of fate in James' (Damian Hardung) family changes everything and James himself, of all people, brings her back from cloud nine to a harsh reality. Ruby is devastated. She has never had such strong feelings for anyone as she does for James - and she has never been so hurt by anyone either. She wants her old life back, where no one at Maxton Hall knew her and she wasn't part of the elitist world of her classmates. But she can't forget James - especially since he's doing everything he can to win her back."

© Stephan Rabold New episodes will be released weekly Episode release schedule Season two premiered with its first three episodes on Prime Video on Friday 7 November. The remaining three episodes will be released weekly until the sixth and final instalment on November 26. Episode four, titled 'Secrets', is released on 14 November, followed by episode five, 'Deceptive Lightness' on 21 November and episode six, 'Reaching for the Stars' on 28 November.